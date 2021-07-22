Kiddie Academy® joins the Early Care & Education Consortium

BALTIMORE, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care, a nationally recognized provider of comprehensive educational child care programs, has joined the Early Care & Education Consortium (ECEC), a nonprofit alliance that serves as a unified voice for early education and care around the world. Kiddie Academy CEO Greg Helwig will serve as an acting board member for an organization whose work is more relevant than ever as the nation reevaluates the critical role of child care in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're thrilled to have Kiddie Academy as a new member of the consortium," said ECEC Executive Director Radha Mohan. "Kiddie Academy's long-standing record of providing high-quality early education and care to children across the nation makes them a trusted and respected voice in the field. We look forward to continuing our work with Kiddie Academy to advance our shared goal of ensuring all families have access to high-quality, affordable and accessible early childhood education options of their choice."

The ECEC represents over 6,500 child care programs in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and select international locations. Members of the ECEC work to amplify the voices of providers of high-quality programs and services that support families and children from diverse cultural and socio-economic backgrounds.

Kiddie Academy works to create a community that shapes and inspires children for the future. As part of ECEC, Kiddie Academy will contribute its unique perspective on educational child care to collaborate with peers and advocate on behalf of children and families.

"Community Begins Here is a cornerstone of our values here at Kiddie Academy," CEO Greg Helwig stated. "This 'community' extends far beyond our Academy walls. We're dedicated to working towards a future that empowers children and families with the confidence and creativity to grow with every interaction in and out of the classroom through high-quality education. ECEC's work furthers this mission every day and we're honored to be a part of it."

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, Kiddie Academy has been a recognized, national leader in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full-time care, before-and after-school care, and summer camp programs. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. Kiddie Academy has received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy .

About Kiddie Academy Franchising

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising is based in Maryland and currently has 275+ open Academies located in 31 states and the District of Columbia. With 35 new Academies anticipated to open in 2021, The Kiddie Academy network is expected to grow to more than 300 open and operating locations this year. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com .

ABOUT ECEC

The Early Care and Education Consortium (ECEC) is a nonprofit alliance of the leading multi-state/multi-site child care providers, key state child care associations, and premier educational service providers, representing over 6,500 programs in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and select international locations. ECEC members serve as the unified collective voice for providers of high-quality programs and services that support families and children from diverse cultural and socio-economic backgrounds. They are advocates for federal and state policies that bring cost-efficient, results-driven quality to scale.

