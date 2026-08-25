Kiddie Academy® of Ballenger Creek mitigates extended care shortage with educational partnership

Academy works with local elementary schools to provide before- and after-school transportation and care

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy of Ballenger Creek, the new franchise location of nationally recognized Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care, is now open, expanding access to high-quality educational child care and before- and after- school care for families in Frederick County. Kiddie Academy of Ballenger Creek, which officially opened in March 2026, is the second Academy owned by Krupa Patel, who also owns and operates Kiddie Academy of New Market.

Kiddie Academy of Ballenger Creek, the new franchise location of nationally recognized Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care, is now open, expanding access to high-quality educational child care and before- and after- school care for families in Frederick County.

"This location is in the perfect spot to support the families of Frederick County," said Patel. "Because of our proximity, the Academy is able to provide before- and after-school care options for students attending Tuscarora Elementary, Orchard Grove Elementary and Ballenger Creek Elementary schools, along with transportation to and from Orchard Grove Elementary and Ballenger Creek Elementary."

According to a 2024 study conducted by Frederick County Government's Division of Family Services, access to affordable, high-quality childcare plays a critical role in supporting working families, their finances and children's development. Frederick County is addressing its shortage of before- and after-school care by providing families with financial assistance to use at providers like Kiddie Academy of Ballenger Creek.

"Our goal is to give families peace of mind by providing a safe, nurturing environment where children can learn and thrive while parents are at work," added Patel.

For Patel, building this Academy was more than a business opportunity — it was the culmination of a lifelong passion. Before becoming a franchise owner, Patel worked as a civil engineer, a career that equipped her with the technical expertise and project management skills to help design and plan every stage of the Academy's development.

"My background as a civil engineer gave me a unique perspective throughout the building process," added Patel. "From reviewing layouts and collaborating with contractors to thinking through how each space would function for the children, I was able to be hands-on in creating an environment that's safe and built to support learning."

Kiddie Academy of Ballenger Creek, which is located at 7250 Crestwood Boulevard in Frederick, is licensed to serve 170 children. The 10,500-square-foot Academy features 11 classrooms and a large playground divided into age-appropriate play areas and a VersaCourt for basketball and soccer. The Academy offers programs for infants through Pre-K, summer camp, and before- and after-school care.

Established in 1981, Kiddie Academy is celebrating 45 years of serving children and families through high-quality educational child care.

For more information, visit kiddieacademy/ballenger-creek.

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company, headquartered in Maryland, serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. The Kiddie Academy brand's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise and multiyear sponsorship of John Hopkins Community Center, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy is accredited by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET), signifying its commitment to quality professional education and training. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy.

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Abingdon, Md. and has received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system. There are currently more than 375 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 40 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 40,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com.

Media Contact:

Samantha Terwilliger

[email protected]

865.230.3408

SOURCE Kiddie Academy