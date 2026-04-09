Kiddie Academy of Ballenger Creek to Host Grand Opening event on April 18, 2026

FREDERICK, Md., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy of Ballenger Creek, an educational childcare center, provides services for ages infant to school-age. The academy provides before and after school care to nearby Frederick County elementary schools: Tuscarora, Ballenger Creek and Orchard Grove.

Kiddie Academy of Ballenger Creek invites interested families and those already enrolled to attend a Grand Opening event on April 18, from 10:00am to 1:00pm. The event will be hosted at 7250 Crestwood Blvd., Frederick MD 21703.

The grand opening will be a fun event for kids with activities for children of all ages such as moon bounce, popcorn, face painting, and more. There will also be an opportunity for families to tour the academy, ask any program related questions and meet the teachers.

The Kiddie Academy of Ballenger Creek project took four years to complete, with some hurdles in permitting, construction delays, financial constraints etc. Through a bill sponsored by Frederick County Council Member Kavonte Duckett to allow daycare centers in the ORI zone, the project was completed in early 2026.

Academy owner Krupa Patel came from a background in civil engineering, but initiated the idea of a childcare center business nearly 20 years ago when she had a hard time finding quality childcare when returning to work after her maternity leave. Patel invested her spare time into researching a franchise that could help fulfil her vision of providing educational and nurturing childcare. Kiddie Academy's curriculum was ideal for this vision, where children learn through play. The franchise also partners to provide live camera access to families and includes family-style dining in the curriculum, teaching children how to share food with one another. After successfully launching a Kiddie Academy childcare center in New Market, she turned her sights to the Ballenger Creek area of Frederick. The academy's vision is to provide a nurturing, educational environment where every child can thrive and grow.

Kiddie Academy of Ballenger Creek provides educational childcare services to the Ballenger Creek and surrounding Frederick area. Currently, there are 300 open and operational Kiddie Academy locations, one of which is company-owned. An additional 20 to 30 franchised Kiddie Academy locations are under various stages of development. Overall, Kiddie Academy locations are open or under development in over 30 states. For more information, visit www.kiddieacademy.com.

SOURCE Kiddie Academy of Ballenger Creek