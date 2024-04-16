Kiddie Academy® plants trees nationwide to celebrate Earth Day

Child care provider makes annual donation to National Forest Foundation

ABINGDON, Md., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care, a nationally recognized brand of comprehensive educational child care programs, is celebrating Earth Day by donating to the National Forest Foundation to plant over 330 trees in honor of its 330 franchise locations nationwide. To date, Kiddie Academy has planted more than 3,500 trees through the National Forest Foundation's Reforestation Program.

Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care is celebrating Earth Day by donating to the National Forest Foundation to plant over 330 trees in honor of its 330 franchise locations nationwide.

"We're immensely grateful to Kiddie Academy for their contribution and stewardship of the 193-million-acre National Forest System, which benefits us all—both today and for generations to come," said Abby Schembra, reforestation partnerships coordinator at the National Forest Foundation.

According to EarthDay.org, environmental education beginning during early childhood has numerous benefits for a child's development. Because of this, Kiddie Academy's independently owned and operated franchise locations are engaging in several Earth Day activities.

For example, Academies are participating in an Earth Day art contest, with students using at least 75% reused or recycled materials to construct projects in line with Kiddie Academy's chosen theme, "Wonders of our World." Finished art projects will be combined into an art installation at each participating Academy. Kiddie Academy will make a $1,000 donation to a nonprofit environmental organization in the winning Academy's name.

"Earth Day is a great opportunity to teach our students the importance of celebrating the Earth's diverse ecosystems and to spark their sense of wonder toward the planet," said Maria Dontas, director of corporate social responsibility for Kiddie Academy. "We hope to lead by example for the children in our care as we lean on our 'Community Begins Here' motto and try to make the world a better place."

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy.

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Maryland. There are currently 325 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 36 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 37,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com.

Media Contact:

Taylor Castillejo, APR

Tombras

[email protected]

865.257.0026

SOURCE Kiddie Academy