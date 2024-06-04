Kiddie Academy® promotes outside play for National Get Outdoors Day on June 8

Child care provider helps families get offline and get outdoors

ABINGDON, Md., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care has created a " Get Outdoors Play Guide " to encourage families to spend time outside in honor of National Get Outdoors Day on Saturday, June 8. The guide features six activities for preschool-aged children to enjoy and encourages screen-free outside play—an important element of Kiddie Academy's Life Essentials® curriculum.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9268751-kiddie-academy-get-outdoors-play-guide-for-national-get-outdoors-day/

Young children benefit from going on nature walks and discovering items like pinecones and leaves. “Outside play supports the development of both gross and fine motor skills and provides opportunities for little ones to develop the capacity to deal with frustration and navigate relationships with others,” said Dr. Mike Sherman, Kiddie Academy Life Essentials Curriculum Advisory Council member.

"Playing outside is critically important to the development of young children," said Dr. Mike Sherman, infant and early childhood mental health clinical psychologist and Kiddie Academy Life Essentials Curriculum Advisory Council member. "Outdoor play gives children a chance to make observations about the natural world, allowing them to form and test hypotheses about how the world works."

According to the National Association for the Education of Young Children , time spent outside can lead to better physical and mental health, improved sleep, and cognitive, social, and emotional gains for young children.

Activities outlined in Kiddie Academy's Get Outdoors Play Guide include an obstacle course challenge, sensory play with gardening materials, nature artwork, a rain-making experiment and more for young children of various ages. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials curriculum focuses on developing six lifelong outcomes in children: character, confidence, curiosity, connection, critical thinking and creative expression.

National Get Outdoors Day, held on the second Saturday in June, is a nationwide observance coordinated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service and the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable. June is Great Outdoors Month.

"We believe that learning occurs in and out of the classroom, and we've designed our curriculum to promote the benefits of both indoor and outdoor play to the 37,000 students who attend Kiddie Academy," said Joy Turner, vice president of education. "We hope communities across the country will join us in participating in these interactive, play-based activities and get outdoors on June 8."

Parents and caregivers can download the Get Outdoors Play Guide at kiddieacademy.com.

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at facebook.com/kiddieacademy.

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Maryland. There are currently more than 325 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 40 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 37,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com.

