Kiddie Academy® Provides Tips to Help Austin Children and Families Learn Safely

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether or not their children are back in the classroom, engaged in distance learning or doing a mix of both, during the global pandemic there's one universal concern that every parent in Austin has on their mind: the safety of their loved ones. With the back-to-school season looking very different from years past, Kiddie Academy® , a nationally recognized provider of comprehensive educational child care programs, is committed to not only ensuring a safe, healthy environment for its own students and teachers, but also offering valuable advice to help parents with little ones navigate this new landscape.

"Many parents continue to struggle with the impact of COVID-19 on their daily lives and a large population is grappling with the reality that their kids may not be returning to school classrooms for quite some time," said Greg Helwig, CEO at Kiddie Academy. "However, for those parents who are seeking a viable solution, we want to provide guidance so they can feel comfortable making the best decision for their families."

If you're thinking about or are currently sending your child to a daycare facility, Kiddie Academy recommends asking your caregivers the following questions to ensure the safety of your family. This insight comes from Kiddie Academy Health EssentialsSM —a set of standard operating procedures implemented at over 200 Kiddie Academy locations nationwide and designed to mitigate the potential spread of infection while offering parents and staff greater peace of mind.

What are your handwashing protocols? Experts say soap and water offer the simplest solution to combat infection, so staff should be increasing frequency of handwashing for themselves and all children. Ask about protocols to start the day as well as how often this occurs throughout a child's daily visit. Do you implement advanced cleaning procedures, such as nightly cleaning, daily laundering of soft items, including bedding? Do you keep items brought in from the outside to a minimum? Does your facility require daily health checks? Is temperature monitoring upon entrance mandatory? What are you using to track symptoms systemwide? Is there a plan for isolating symptomatic children from others immediately upon observation? How are you planning to inform parents of any infection among both students and staff?

"In general, children have tolerated the virus well in terms of avoiding serious illness," adds Dr. Jason Goldstein, M.D., F.A.A.P., and Kiddie Academy's newly appointed Health and Wellness Advisor. "What ultimately must be considered is the impact on the family unit or bubble at large, including vulnerable or older adults in a higher risk category."

Kiddie Academy Health EssentialsSM were designed to enhance the procedures already in place to help stop the spread of infectious germs into Academies. From daily health monitoring for staff and students and frequent, thorough handwashing, to strictly enforcing its illness policy for staff and students, each Academy is well equipped to ensure children and staff remain as healthy as possible.

In addition to serving families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old with full-time care, select Kiddie Academy locations in Austin are offering full-day private Kindergarten programs and a new in-classroom option for school-aged children that enables them to attend virtual sessions, do homework and socialize with other students and teachers daily in a safe, developmentally appropriate environment. Program offers vary by location, so contact your local Academy for details.

Kiddie Academy operates 267 locations nationwide, including 5 locations in Austin at Round Rock, Cedar Park West, Pflugerville, Bee Cave and Buda. Space is limited, so check with your local Kiddie Academy for availability and to find out how it is adapting school-age classroom(s) for virtual learning this fall and if they have space available.

