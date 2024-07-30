Kiddie Academy® reimagines Life Essentials® curriculum just in time for back to school

Child care provider helps children apply classroom learnings at home

ABINGDON, Md., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care is relaunching its proprietary Life Essentials® curriculum just in time for back-to-school season. The national child care provider is focusing on the importance of developing the whole child, with an emphasis on skills that can translate from the classroom to home and the world beyond. In fact, 81% of parents think educators should spend time teaching things that fall outside academics—like life skills—to build a foundation for continuous development in the classroom and at home, according to Kiddie Academy survey data.

Research supports the importance of “transfer learning,” whereby children internalize skills and apply them in different contexts outside the classroom. Kiddie Academy is focusing on the importance of developing the whole child, with an emphasis on skills that can translate from the classroom to home.

"The Life Essentials curriculum derives learnings from each interaction to foster character, confidence, curiosity, connection, critical thinking and creative expression," said Sharon Lytwynec, Kiddie Academy Life Essentials Curriculum Advisory Council member. "From the classroom to the playground, we take every opportunity to teach children foundational, character-building cornerstones that translate to everyday life."

Kiddie Academy's survey of 2,000 parents also found that nearly 95% of parents and guardians believe it's important for a school curriculum to reinforce the values children learn at home.

Research supports the importance of "transfer of learning," whereby children internalize skills and apply them in different contexts outside the classroom. Nurturing this school-to-home connection has a number of benefits, including enhanced family engagement.

"Social-emotional education matters now more than ever," said Lytwynec. "Parents want educators and caregivers to meet children where they are developmentally, supporting their learning as individuals."

