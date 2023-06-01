Kiddleton in Little Tokyo, Japanese Claw Machine Spot Will Temporarily Move in Neighborhood to Get Ready for Renovation

July 14 Re-open!

ADDISON, Texas, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life is a game! Kiddleton in Little Tokyo will add new excitement to your life! Kiddleton in little Tokyo will be renovated to bring customers new excitement and re-open on July 14!

June 11th, 2023 will be the last operation date in Little Tokyo at 335 E 2nd street, Ste 115 Los Angeles, CA 920012 before renovation.

Remember that Kiddleton will not take a break. They'll move to a temporary location in neighborhood from June 13th to July 12th at Waller Court - 123 Astronaut Ellison S Onizuka St., Suite 204, Los Angeles, California 90012.

The fun and exciting Japanese Claw Machine spot, located in the heart of Little Tokyo in LA, has been operating since November 2022, creating a positive vibe with teens to 30s customers.

"After the reopening on July 14, we will focus on expanding the exclusive items only available in Kiddleton. We will offer rare items that are not easily available in the market, such as popular characters from Japanese social media as well as Japanese anime that you can't miss! through playing our games," said Kiddleton CEO Atsushi Iyoda. "Nowadays various entertainment options close at hand with the evolution of smartphones and home video game devices, we will continue to provide our customers with the value that they cannot experience unless they actually come to our stores.

Moreover, Kiddleton will aim to create a store that continues to offer new games and products, in Little Tokyo where all Japan geek from all over U.S. gather."

Current location: 335 E 2nd St, Ste 115 Los Angeles, CA 90012

Temporary closed: June 11th to July 13th

Grand-Reopening: July 14th

Temporary location: 123 Astronaut Ellison S Onizuka St, Ste 204 Los Angeles, CA 90012

Open: June 13th to July 12th

Contact information:

About Kiddleton

Kiddleton, Inc is a Japanese arcade company seeking to help business owners in all sectors by implementing our original Japanese gaming machines in stores nationwide! Our claw machines and prizes are authentically sourced from Japan and can brighten up any unused space.

Kiddleton was jointly established in 2019 by Japanese top entertainment companies GENDA and Round One. GENDA has +250 amusement stores in Japan, and Round One has 100 stores in Japan and 50 in the U.S. Using their expertise, we create a space where children have fun, but also a place where adults can recall their childhood memories and enjoy themselves. In about 3 years since the establishment, we have been growing fast, and now we have an arcade games indoor playground in Fort Worth, a Games & Bowling & Foods & Bar complex in Chicago, and 70 small-scale amusement facility with crane games!

Contact:

Hisayo Kimura

4699226860

[email protected]

