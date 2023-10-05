Kiddo Health™ Recognized as Finalist for the Digital Health Hub Foundation's 5th Annual Digital Health Awards - The Oscars of Healthcare

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddo Health , a pediatric connected care platform, is proud to announce its selection as a finalist for the Digital Health Awards . The Digital Health Hub Foundation presents the awards, which are held at the global leading healthcare conference, HLTH . Kiddo was chosen as a finalist for the Best in Class track in the inaugural Pediatric/Adolescent Care Innovation category.

This acknowledgment showcases Kiddo Health's strong dedication to empowering caregivers, care providers, and payers with whole-child insights and improving health outcomes. The Digital Health Awards celebrates and recognizes the finalists for their excellence in utilizing digital advancements to improve healthcare services and patient outcomes. As a finalist, Kiddo has earned its reputation as a leader in pediatric healthcare by providing pediatric insights, caregiver support, and a care navigation platform for families of children with chronic behavioral and metabolic health conditions.

"We started Kiddo because children with behavioral or metabolic chronic conditions have been underserved by the U.S. healthcare system, and it's taking a toll on children and their families," said CJ Swamy , co-founder and CEO, Kiddo. "We built Kiddo to unlock vital patient health insights that's been historically inaccessible for providers, payers, and caregivers. It's gratifying to see Kiddo's ground-breaking technology be recognized by a highly esteemed award like the Digital Health Award."

Following a rigorous application and judging process, only four companies were selected per category as a finalist out of over 1,500 applicants.

"This year's competition has been like nothing we have ever seen before. We have had a remarkable influx of submissions totaling in the thousands from companies worldwide. We are very excited for our award show in just a few weeks where we will have the opportunity to convene in person and celebrate those who are transforming the future of health!" said Mark H. Goldstein, Chairman of the Digital Health Hub Foundation.

The winners will be announced at the Grand Finale taking place at HLTH on the Moon Stage on October 9, 2023.

About Kiddo Health

Kiddo Health is a pediatric insights, support, and connected care platform for children with chronic behavioral and metabolic health conditions such as Anxiety, Depression, Autism Spectrum Disorders, Obesity, and Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes. The Kiddo platform unlocks previously inaccessible whole-child physiological and behavioral data and insights, expediting path to diagnosis and more personalized treatment. Kiddo empowers caregivers, care providers, and payors with whole-child insights, improving health outcomes, decreasing the overall cost of care, and restoring quality of life. Founded in 2016, Kiddo Health is based in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.kiddo.health.

About Digital Health Hub Foundation

Health Hub SF LLC, doing business as the Digital Health Hub Foundation, is a 501(c)3 non-profit, supported by the healthcare venture capital community and others, whose mission is to help the world's next best innovative healthcare companies scale and grow.

Founded in 2017, on the campus of UCSF in San Francisco, our 30,000 member community consists of thousands of early-to-late-stage healthcare companies and highly qualified healthcare industry providers, payors, experts, mentors, investors, clinicians and researchers who participate in our annual awards ceremony where we bring together the industry to honor and validate the best of the best and celebrate the technological advances in healthcare and the impact it has.

