Kiddom Expands High-Quality Science Curricula in Florida

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddom , an education technology company offering K-12 core curriculum solutions, has announced the addition of new middle school and high school courses to the Florida Department of Education's list of adopted instructional materials for science .

The middle school science curriculum has been updated to include the 6th to 8th grade OpenSciEd Florida: Powered by Kiddom. In high school, OpenStax Florida: Powered by Kiddom now offers Biology, Chemistry, and Anatomy & Physiology courses in addition to Physics. Kiddom's materials scored among the highest alignment percentages with Florida's State Standards for Science.

OpenSciEd Florida introduces middle school students to the world of phenomena through coherent lesson progressions, fostering inquiry and hands-on investigations by leveraging a modern learning model designed for STEM learning. Meanwhile, OpenStax Florida challenges high school students with rich texts, hands-on laboratory experiments, and virtual investigations that support students aspiring to pre-AP, AP, and college entry.

These curricula are amplified within Kiddom's hybrid learning environment, empowering teachers with streamlined lesson planning, instructional delivery tools, and customizable lesson elements. Stacked dashboards enable districts, schools, and educators to glean insights through multiple layers of student data.

Abbas Manjee, Kiddom's Co-Founder and Chief Academic Officer, highlighted the impact of Kiddom's platform on educational impact. "With Kiddom, districts can modify and distribute versions of OpenSciEd Florida and OpenStax Florida courses tailored to their student populations. Once they do, Kiddom provides real-time insights on usage and student achievement while removing roadblocks for differentiation and streamlining teacher planning."

Kiddom's commitment to increasing educational access for all students is also evident in its support for multilingual learners. Callout boxes embedded in the teacher edition support educators by offering specific strategies to leverage multilingual learners' strengths and minimize potential learning barriers. Teachers can also use built-in Chrome language translation tools to change any lesson resource into Spanish.

For more information about Kiddom's digital resources, print, and professional learning opportunities, visit https://go.kiddom.co/fl-science . Stay connected with Kiddom on social media through X (formerly Twitter) , LinkedIn , and YouTube for the latest updates.

About Kiddom:

Kiddom is a leading education technology company that merges dynamic digital tools with high-quality instructional materials. Kiddom partners with trusted curriculum providers to deliver engaging, insightful teaching and learning experiences.

To learn more, visit https://go.kiddom.co/fl-science .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Kiddom