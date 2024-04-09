Kiddom Introduces AI-Powered Features to Improve Core Curriculum Implementation

The EdTech leader details significant product investment in AI tools for educators



SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddom , an education technology company offering K-12 core curriculum solutions, proudly announces its new AI-powered technology. By harnessing the power of machine learning and generative AI, these features offer teachers time-saving benefits with their daily tasks of planning, teaching lessons, and grading student work.

Kiddom's AI-powered curriculum technology provides rapid, personalized feedback for students while offering real-time lesson support for teachers. This innovative solution aims to optimize the use of core curriculum to help teachers meet individual student needs.

"High-quality instructional materials are fantastic curricula, with proven success. But they are dense and require a significant level of training and development for teachers to use with integrity," said Ahsan Rizvi, CEO of Kiddom. "At Kiddom, we're investing heavily in AI this year as we prepare to roll out numerous new offerings for educators to help them contextualize, adapt, simplify, and scale the impact of all great curriculum by making it easy to implement in classrooms."

In the wake of the pandemic, the U.S. educational landscape has faced unprecedented challenges including learning loss compounded by teacher attrition and burnout . As a result, the need for dynamic education technology has never been greater. Recognizing this Herculean challenge, Kiddom began development of AI tools designed to specifically address the most time-intensive and fatiguing tasks that teachers face in their day-to-day work. Kiddom's first phase of tools support teachers in lesson planning, developing student materials, and providing detailed feedback to propel student growth:

Auto-Feedback

This tool is designed to streamline feedback to students. Utilizing Generative AI, Kiddom's auto-feedback tool analyzes student work and generates initial feedback, tailored to the specifics of each assignment, learning goals, and teacher preferences. The model offers feedback to serve as a starting point for teachers to review, modify, and/or personalize. This helps teachers avoid backlogs of student work to evaluate and enables students to receive the guidance they need to improve for next time.

Auto-Grading Essays

This tool evaluates student essay responses, designed to interpret the nuances of open-ended responses. Scores draw upon several inputs drawn from the core curriculum in use, including teacher notes, exemplary responses, and rubrics for accurate scoring predictions. By integrating these diverse information sources, the Kiddom's AI can align its scoring with educator criteria and expectations, ensuring a high level of consistency and fairness. Educators receive suggested scores with the ability to accept or reject, with rejections informing model improvements for future predictions.

Lesson Clipper

HQIM is often authored with strict requirements for time. Kiddom's lesson clipper is designed to address a common implementation challenge faced by educators—the need to condense lessons into shorter, more manageable durations without compromising curriculum integrity. The tool enables teachers to select a desired lesson length and then tailor the content to focus on key skills or activities that best fit their classroom dynamics and educational goals. The feature enables teachers to maximize the time they have with students without diminishing the quality of the lesson.

Practice Generator

Designed to enrich the teaching and learning experience, the practice generator is capable of analyzing HQIM lessons and generating a set of aligned, complementary questions. Questions come in various formats, including multiple-choice, multi-select, open response/essay, and short answer questions. This feature enables teachers to feel comfortable implementing the adopted curriculum while ensuring students meet certain state testing requirements, many of which are not aligned to the instructional spirit of HQIM.

The introduction of Kiddom's AI-enhancements to support core curriculum marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to build technology enabling all teachers and learners to unlock their full potential. Select features are currently being tested through an Educator Beta Program, with broader availability coming in the 2024-2025 school year.

Kiddom will be hosting an "AI in the Classroom" webinar on April 11th, featuring Ahsan Rizvi, Kiddom's CEO, and Mike Palmer, Host of the Trending in Ed Podcast. Register for the webinar to learn more about Kiddom's AI-enabled core curriculum solutions or visit www.kiddom.co .

