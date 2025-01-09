Kiddom Introduces Texas Math Curriculum

The New K-5 Math Curriculum Fully Aligns to the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) and Texas English Language Proficiency Standards (ELP)

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddom , an education technology company offering K-12 core curriculum solutions, is excited to announce it has been approved as an official math K-5 curriculum provider for the state of Texas. This milestone solidifies Kiddom's commitment to providing Texas with high-quality, TEKS-aligned educational resources that empower educators and inspire students to achieve academic success.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) rigorously evaluates curriculum vendors to ensure they meet the state's high standards for educational content. Kiddom's approval means school districts across Texas now have access to its innovative curriculum platform, which seamlessly integrates content, high-quality instructional materials, and meaningful teacher-student interactions. Kiddom's digital learning environment accelerates and streamlines teachers' planning, delivery, grading, and reporting. By providing digital tools with an intuitive interface, interactive math lesson plans and data reporting on progress, teachers are given valuable time back to invest and connect with their students in the classroom. Kiddom is committed to supporting Texas teachers and students by helping them achieve educational excellence.

Kiddom Texas Math was designed exclusively for Texas with an instructional foundation based on IM® Math, the curriculum authored by Illustrative Mathematics®. As reviewed by Texas educators, the program is 100% aligned to the breakout level of the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) and Texas English Language Proficiency Standards (ELP), in addition to receiving high scores (97%) on the Texas Resource Review Rubric. Robust data analytics in the Kiddom digital learning environment allow teachers to track student progress and then inform and personalize instruction via Kiddom technology. Furthermore, Kiddom Texas Math empowers students to be active learners as they build their conceptual understanding through discourse and solving everyday problems.

Amy Gensemer, Head of Curriculum at Kiddom, expressed Kiddom's commitment to excellence in authoring these materials, "Kiddom builds conceptual fluency and application of mathematical ideas for Texas students. Dedicated to servicing teachers, Kiddom empowers educators with an intuitive digital experience and content support to ensure K-5 students are prepared for secondary math instruction. We look forward to continuing to meet the needs of Texas educators in the next round of instructional materials review with newly created secondary courses."

To learn more about Kiddom Texas Math, please visit https://go.kiddom.co/math-tx.

