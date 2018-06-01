Kidd.T releases new project, "Darkstar"

CHICAGO, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off the release of a brand new video for his single "False Claims", Chicago emcee Kidd.T fires back with his first project of 2018 entitled "Darkstar," executive produced by Bay Area producer CG Beatz. With his versatile style, sound, a unique image and a positive aura, Kidd.T looks to turn heads with this new project available on streaming platforms everywhere.
Kidd.T expresses exactly why he's a "Darkstar" with some very unique sounds as he reels you in with "Set the Mood". Living life as a college student while receiving music related offers is very tempting, but it just wasn't enough! What's a better title than "Gruesome" to reflect on those thoughts? There isn't. Heartbreaks and headaches flood through tears, and this project too with "False Claims" & "Agony" broadcasting more of Kidd.T's rock-melodic tunes and emotions. Not to mention, who was the perfect executive producer to aid this blended twist of unhappiness and liveliness? The one and only CG Beatz!
Be sure to keep up with Kidd.T and his works on social media, Instagram/Twitter @kiddt_tms, Facebook search "Kidd.T", Snapchat @kidd.t, and Youtube Channel Search: "Kidd.T" and "Music By Kidd T". Business Inquires Contact musicbykiddt@gmail.com and kiddtbooking@gmail.com
Titus Dockery, Musicbykiddt@gmail.com, 708-265-9851
