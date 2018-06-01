Kidd.T releases new project, "Darkstar"

Kidd.T expresses exactly why he's a "Darkstar" with some very unique sounds as he reels you in with "Set the Mood". Living life as a college student while receiving music related offers is very tempting, but it just wasn't enough! What's a better title than "Gruesome" to reflect on those thoughts? There isn't. Heartbreaks and headaches flood through tears, and this project too with "False Claims" & "Agony" broadcasting more of Kidd.T's rock-melodic tunes and emotions. Not to mention, who was the perfect executive producer to aid this blended twist of unhappiness and liveliness? The one and only CG Beatz!

Be sure to keep up with Kidd.T and his works on social media, Instagram/Twitter @kiddt_tms, Facebook search "Kidd.T", Snapchat @kidd.t, and Youtube Channel Search: "Kidd.T" and "Music By Kidd T". Business Inquires Contact musicbykiddt@gmail.com and kiddtbooking@gmail.com

Titus Dockery, Musicbykiddt@gmail.com, 708-265-9851

