Kidfresh Heats Up the Frozen Aisle This Summer with New Mozzarella Sticks, Burritos and Waffles

NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Kidfresh, the brand of wholesome frozen kids meals that sneaks vegetables into foods that kids love, is bringing new and nutritious frozen meals to select stores nationwide. Joining the Kidfresh roster of better-for-you meals and snacks are Mozzarella Sticks, Cheese Burritos and Waffles. Like all Kidfresh products, the latest additions are loaded with goodness and are made with no artificial colors or flavors and no preservatives.

The new Kidfresh Mozzarella Sticks and Cheese Burritos are a modern twist on classic kid favorites. Kidfresh Mozzarella Sticks are made with real mozzarella, whole wheat flour, and hidden chickpea flour. They are an excellent source of calcium and contain 8g of whole grains and 9g of protein in just one serving. The Cheese Burritos, made with mozzarella, cheddar cheese and some hidden butternut squash and sweet potatoes, are a great source of calcium and contain 10g of protein per serving.

"At Kidfresh, we focus our new product development on kids favorites' with real, wholesome ingredients that parents can feel good about serving their kids," said Kidfresh Founder Matt Cohen. "The key is to make sure that kids love the food too… That's why we always keep them in mind when we develop new items, like our Kidfresh Mozzarella Sticks and Cheese Burritos. "

Kidfresh Waffles are the new convenient breakfast solution with great taste kids love and nutrition moms want. They come in three traditional flavors: Homestyle, Blueberry and Chocolate Chip. Made with real chocolate chips and blueberries, Kidfresh Waffles are filled with 8g of protein, 5g of whole grains, 8 vitamins and minerals in one serving and butternut squash, for added nutritional value.

"Based on what we have heard from our consumers, we know that breakfast can be a challenge for many parents and kids, explains Cohen. "That's why when we developed our Kidfresh Waffles we wanted to provide families with a delicious and nutritious option for those busy mornings."

"The Mozzarella Sticks and Cheese Burritos will both retail for $3.99 and come with 8 sticks and 4 burritos respectively. They will be available at select Target locations beginning in May. Kidfresh Waffles will retail for $3.99 for a box of 8 at available at top retailers nationwide beginning June. For more information on Kidfresh, please visit www.kidfresh.com.

About Kidfresh

Created by parents for parents with the help of pediatric nutritionists and top chefs, Kidfresh has grown from its initial concept store in New York City to become a pioneer in frozen kids' meals packed with goodness and hidden vegetables. Kidfresh is the solution to today's busy moms and parents that want convenient and better-for-you kids' meal options, now available in over 10,000 grocery stores nationwide. For more information on Kidfresh, visit www.kidfresh.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kim Le | Carissa Izquierdo

213.542.8981

213840@email4pr.com

www.startrco.com

SOURCE Kidfresh

Related Links

http://www.kidfresh.com

