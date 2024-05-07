KIDFRESH INTRODUCES FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND EASY COMBO MEALS TO PREVENT MEALTIME MELTDOWNS

Leading Kids' Better-For-You Frozen Food Brand with Hidden Veggies Launches Easy Combo Meals

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidfresh, the brand of kids' favorite foods with hidden veggies in every bite, is thrilled to unveil its latest kid-approved offerings; Introducing Easy Combo Meals: Chicken Meatballs & Pasta Marinara and White Meat Chicken Nuggets & Buttered Pasta.

Kidfresh Easy Combo Meals: Chicken Meatballs & Pasta Marinara and White Meat Chicken Nuggets & Buttered Pasta

Crafted with high-quality premium ingredients, both meals offer a combination of flavors that boast a delicious, nutritious, and kid-friendly balance of protein and carbs. Easy Combo Meals offer the perfect solution to mealtime madness: a complete and healthy one-step meal that's ready in minutes. The new Chicken Meatballs & Pasta Marinara feature hidden carrots, celery, and beets, while the White Meat Chicken Nuggets & Buttered Pasta incorporate hidden cauliflower, sweet potato, and carrots.

The Easy Combo Meals contain over 13g of protein per serving, are antibiotic-free, and Kidfresh meals never contain any preservatives or artificial ingredients. The Buttered Pasta Easy Combo Meal is a completely new recipe from Kidfresh, with a delicious butter sauce with added nutrition from sweet potato, carrots, and cauliflower. Every product passes the Kidfresh taste test: Kidfresh has an ongoing panel of consumers, including kids aged 6-8, who taste and provide feedback on every product.

"We are thrilled to introduce Easy Combo Meals; the perfect mealtime solution for busy parents with hungry kids. Our one-step meals combine kids' favorite recipes – inclusive of a protein and a side – so parents have a complete, healthy meal on the table in minutes," said Caki Halprin, Marketing Director at Kidfresh.

Kidfresh is also expanding into Canada this month. This strategic move marks Kidfresh's first entry into international territory, targeting the untapped Canadian market for convenient, better-for-you meal options for families.

"We're thrilled to bring the Kidfresh brand to families in Canada while also launching our Easy Combo Meals here in the United States," said Michael Allen, CEO of Kidfresh. "Our dedication to ongoing innovation and growth allows us to meet the needs of our consumers and customers, consistently delivering nutritious and convenient mealtime solutions."

Chicken Meatballs & Pasta Marinara and White Meat Chicken Nuggets & Buttered Pasta are set to hit the market in mid-May 2024, with a suggested retail price of $5.99. Easy Combo Meals are available at select Target locations, Publix, HEB, Wegmans, and FreshDirect, with more retailers to come. For more information or to find a retailer near you, please visit www.kidfresh.com.

About Kidfresh

Kidfresh is the leader in frozen kids' meals packed with high-quality ingredients and hidden vegetables. Created by parents, for parents, with the help of pediatric nutritionists and top chefs, Kidfresh is the solution to today's busy parents that want convenient and better-for-you kids' meal options. Kidfresh meals are made without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, and are frozen immediately after being cooked to preserve the nutrients and flavors. Kidfresh is available nationwide in the United States and in Canada. For more information on Kidfresh, visit www.kidfresh.com.

SOURCE Kidfresh