Kidfresh Showcases Brand Growth and New Frozen Favorites at Expo West

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidfresh, the leading frozen kids' meal brand with hidden veggies and real ingredients, is introducing two new easy combo meals: Chicken Strips & White Mac & Cheese and Chicken Meatballs & Buttered Ravioli. These additions reflect growing demand from families for convenient, nutritious options that kids enjoy.

Designed to deliver everyday mealtime wins, both products combine familiar flavors with hidden vegetables and wholesome-label ingredients.

Chicken Strips & White Mac & Cheese and Chicken Meatballs & Buttered Ravioli

New Product Highlights



Chicken Strips & White Mac & Cheese Easy Combo Meal

A complete, protein-packed meal with 20g of protein per serving, featuring white meat chicken strips, made from antibiotic-free chicken and hidden cauliflower, and paired with creamy white mac & cheese made with mini penne pasta, mild cheddar cheese sauce, and hidden pureed navy beans. Designed for busy families, it delivers balanced nutrition and a good source of calcium that's ready in minutes. Available in stores beginning in May.

Chicken Meatballs & Buttered Ravioli Easy Combo Meal

A kid-friendly meal with 14g of protein per serving, featuring bite-sized chicken meatballs made with antibiotic-free chicken and hidden carrots, celery and onions, alongside ricotta cheese ravioli in butter sauce, enhanced with a blend of hidden pureed cauliflower, sweet potatoes and fava beans for added nutrition. Available in stores now.

Both meals are made with the highest quality ingredients and contain no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Parents can feel good knowing they're serving meals that their kids will love and contain the nutrition they need!

Brand Evolution and Website Refresh

These launches are part of Kidfresh's continued brand evolution, focused on modernizing how families discover and experience the brand. In addition to expanding its product lineup, Kidfresh recently introduced an updated website, https://kidfresh.com , designed to make it easier for parents to explore meal options, access detailed nutritional information, and find helpful resources aligned with the "Win More Meals" philosophy. The refreshed digital platform supports the company's continued investment in helping families navigate mealtime with greater confidence and ease.

Expo West Attendance

Kidfresh will be exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West 2026 in Anaheim, California, March 4–6. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #N1539 in the North Hall (second floor) to meet the team, explore Kidfresh's full portfolio of better-for-you frozen meals, ask questions about kids' nutrition, and learn how the brand continues to innovate alongside families to make mealtime easier and more nutritious.

"We understand that sometimes mealtime can feel like a daily challenge," said Michael Allen, CEO of Kidfresh. "Our focus is helping families win more meals by delivering options kids genuinely love and parents feel good about serving. Expo West is an exciting opportunity for us to connect with partners and share our growing portfolio, including these new additions, as we continue building momentum with our portfolio in the frozen category."

About Kidfresh

Kidfresh is the leader in frozen kids' meals packed with high-quality ingredients and hidden vegetables. Created by parents, for parents, with the help of nutritionists and top chefs, Kidfresh is the solution for today's busy parents who want convenient and better-for-you kids' meal options. Kidfresh meals are made without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, and are frozen immediately after cooking to preserve nutrients and flavors. Kidfresh is available nationwide and in Canada. For more information on Kidfresh, visit https://kidfresh.com .

SOURCE Kidfresh