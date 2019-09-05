Kidfresh Showcasing New Kid-Approved Breakfasts, Meals and Snacks, at Expo East 2019

BALTIMORE, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidfresh, the brand of wholesome frozen meals that adds vegetables and grains into foods that kids already love, will be showcasing its newly launched meals, including Waffles and Mozzarella Sticks and more, at this year's Natural Products Expo East. Along with these scrumptious additions, Kidfresh will also sample their beloved fan favorites. Kidfresh invites all show attendees to try their latest offerings at Booth #8134.

Like all Kidfresh foods, the new Waffles, and Mozzarella Sticks are loaded up with everything any parent would want for their kids.

Mozzarella Sticks are made with real mozzarella, whole wheat flour and hidden chickpea. They are an excellent source of calcium and contain 8g of whole grains and 9g of protein in just one serving.

In three traditional and tasty flavors: Homestyle, Blueberry and Chocolate Chip, the Kidfresh Waffles are packed with 8g of protein, 5g of whole grains, 8 vitamins and 8 minerals in one serving. They are an excellent source of fiber and contain butternut squash, for added nutritional value.

"Kidfresh is continuing its growth trajectory with new product innovation, expanding our retail distribution and launching our new eCommerce site. Everything we have been doing, and continue to do, has been with busy and health-conscious families in mind," says Kidfresh Founder Matt Cohen. "We are excited to return to Natural Products Expo East with our new kid-approved, convenient, delicious and nutritious meal options."

Kidfresh will be exhibiting in the Hot Products Hall at Natural Products Expo East from September 12-14 2019 at the Baltimore Convention Center located at 1 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21201. Kidfresh invites attendees to stop by Booth #8134 to taste their new veggie-infused creations. For more information on Kidfresh, please visit www.kidfresh.com.

About Kidfresh

Created by parents for parents with the help of pediatric nutritionists and top chefs, Kidfresh has grown from its initial concept store in New York City to become a pioneer in frozen kids' meals packed with goodness and hidden vegetables. Kidfresh is the solution to today's busy moms and parents that want convenient and better-for-you kids' meal options, now available in over 10,000 grocery stores nationwide. For more information on Kidfresh, visit www.kidfresh.com.

