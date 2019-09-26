Kidizen Partners with Brands and Moms to Reduce Fashion Waste

The online marketplace is partnering with a curated group of kid fashion brands for its REWEAR™ Collective . The program allows manufacturers producing long-lasting products an opportunity to participate in the growing resale market while providing parents discounts and rewards for recirculating those brands. So far, four eco-conscious brands have signed on, including PLAE Shoes , Nui Organics , Art & Eden , and Tea Collection joining this fall.

"We design PLAE shoes to be durable, not only because kids will be kids, but we want our shoes to last for as long as possible," said Blake Norman, customer engagement director at PLAE. "By teaming up with Kidizen, we'll highlight that value when a customer is making the purchase decision. We're able to show that they can be resold once outgrown through this thriving marketplace."

As retailers are now selling more used clothes than new, REWEAR Collective gives partners a way to meet their sustainability goals, find new audiences and build consumer loyalty. Resale (especially with quick-turn kids clothing) is becoming more critical as the EPA estimates the average American throws out 81 pounds of clothing every year.

"We're seeing strong interest from brands around the globe appealing to parents seeking quality and the ability to get a good return," said Dori Graff, CEO of Kidizen. "It's a privilege to partner with businesses who prioritize circularity by providing a second life for their products."

The Kidizen Style Scout program is another way the company is making it easier for parents to recirculate clothes. More than 40 moms in 10 states serve as local scouts who do the heavy lifting for parents in their neighborhood looking to sell clothes but don't have time.

"As a scout, I pick up the items, prep, list and sell them, then we both earn cash once they sell. It's the best option out there for busy parents," said Shara Aatsap, a Minneapolis mom and one of the first scouts.

Scouts will be added around the country and conduct pop-up shopping parties and serve as ambassadors for both Kidizen and REWEAR Collective brand partners.

