KidKraft Expands Executive Team With Addition Of Debra Berman As Chief Marketing Officer

Most recently, Debra led marketing at Yahoo as part of the senior leadership team who finalized the Verizon acquisition, where she was accountable for product marketing, audience engagement and customer brand strategy. Prior to Yahoo, she oversaw marketing at JCPenney during the company's critical turnaround, and under her leadership the customer base and brand health were restored. Earlier in her career she drove account planning for Kraft Foods and held roles in advertising, brand strategy and management consulting.

"Debra's keen ability to strategically align an organization to build brand, engage the consumer and drive results is a critical addition to our growth," says Writer. "Her focus on the intersection of data and creativity to drive brand will play a pivotal role in how we further engage and optimize the KidKraft brand globally."

"KidKraft brings joy to families around the world, and being able to increase imaginative play through creativity for our consumers and introduce KidKraft to new audiences is a sandbox I'm ready to get in," said Debra Berman. "We will focus on storytelling and engagement with our customers, driving marketing performance by prioritizing data and analytics, all on behalf of brand visibility. We will build a team passionate about the space, strategic data-lead marketing, brands and growth."

Debra Berman has her MBA from The Anderson School at UCLA and is a graduate of The University of Pennsylvania. She's been named Brand Innovators Top 50 Women in Marketing, DFW CMO of the Year, and an Ad Age Media Maven.

About KidKraft Inc.

KidKraft is a global leader in the toy and juvenile products industry and is committed to inspiring imaginative play creatively for children everywhere through its award winning play products for the playroom, family room and backyard. Since 1968, KidKraft has had an unwavering focus on design, and high-quality products that support traditional play patterns. KidKraft's headquarters are in Dallas, Texas, with other global offices and operations. In July 2015, KidKraft was acquired by MidOcean Partners, a premier middle market private equity firm focused on consumer and business services. KidKraft serves more than 2,800 retailers and eTailers globally and its products are available in over 90 countries worldwide. Visit www.KidKraft.com for more information. KidKraft.com

