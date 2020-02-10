Kidmoto App Announces New Kid-Friendly Taxi Rides at Boston Logan International Airport and Nashville International Airport

BOSTON and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents who want to protect their children when calling a taxi from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) or Nashville International Airport (BNA) can now be thankful they have a safe, convenient, no-hassles solution with the Kidmoto app, a car transportation service that provides pre-arranged transportation rides with child car seat services for families.

Kidmoto Comparison

"Parents fear traveling with young children because it's terrifying to travel in a car with no car seats, unsecured car seats or the wrong car seats. Plus, it's inconvenient to travel with multiple car seats. Taxis and car services do not provide securely harnessed and installed car seats for children. The Kidmoto app connects parents to a network of professionally trained drivers who provide secured child car seats for safe airport and cruise car transportation," said Nelson Nigel, founder of Kidmoto which should not be confused with a ride-share service or an "on demand" service.

"Travelling with children can be a nightmare. Kids can be tired, cranky, and irritable. The last thing parents need is to worry about traveling with a 25-pound car seat – or wondering if the taxi driver has car seats that are the right size for their child, or children," he said. "Kidmoto removes the stress parents feel when traveling with children by providing airport car transportation with installed child car seats."

Fox 5 in New York City exposed the problem of transporting your "most precious cargo" -- your children – when traveling. See the 2:16 minute video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hn-eyxAmUUk

To interview Nelson Nigel and find out the five things parents must do to protect their children when using a taxi, call 516-584-5391.

Kidmoto uses Federally approved car seats and trains all their drivers on the proper use and installation.

"When I first started as a yellow taxi driver in New York City in 2008-2009, I didn't know the different car seat options, like front facing, rear-facing, or booster seats," Nigel said. "Now I'm an expert and trained all our drivers so they know which seat to use so children are safe and secure. We are a kid-friendly service."

All car seats comply with state and city laws.

"Your children need to be safe when traveling to and from the airports. Car seats are important for their maximum safety. Parents generally do not travel with small children because of the inconvenience of traveling with car seats and others worry about getting transportation. Many parents can now travel into or out of Tampa. with their small children because they now have an option for safe and convenient family travel with Kidmoto," said Nigel.

In addition, Kidmoto is a reservation based service. Parents schedule their rides in advance to make sure they have a car at the airport to transport them and their kids.

Kidmoto provides transportation in 3 different vehicle classes- sedans, minivans, and large SUVs. These vehicles can be equipped with 1 to 4 car seats. Kidmoto encourages parents to keep children rear-facing as long as possible because it's the best way to keep them safe. Kidmoto car seats are designed to keep a child rear-facing seat until 45 pounds.

Kidmoto's driver recruitment process promotes a safe environment for both the driver and the passengers. Drivers undergo rigorous employment screening which includes local and national criminal, terrorist, and sex offender registry searches.

For information or to book a ride, go to https://kidmoto.taxi/ or download the Kidmoto app.

TESTIMONIALS

Mommy Poppins listed Kidmoto as a "staff favorite" and said finding a car service that can offer child seats "it's probably one of the most frequent questions we get asked by tourists and locals alike."

We had a wonderful experience with Kidmoto when traveling to NYC with our toddler. The driver was on time (even early and waiting on us for the pick-up/return!), the car seat was installed, the vehicle was clean - just a wonderful experience all around!" said Jenny Sullivan of Excelsior, Minn.

"When I was organizing our trip to NYC, I found Kidmoto's website and I couldn't be happier. The driver was looking after us (and the baby, playing with him) all the time in both our rides (from and at the airport). He takes great care of us," said Chantal Blanco of Barcelona.

About Kidmoto

Founded in 2016, Kidmoto operates in New York City, Orlando, Tampa, Charlotte, Nashville, Boston, and Philadelphia. Plans are underway to operate in several other cities along the Eastern seaboard. The company's goal is to be recognized as the leading ground transportation provider for families with young children.

Media Contact:

Nelson Nigel

516-584-5391

233925@email4pr.com

SOURCE Kidmoto

Related Links

https://kidmoto.taxi

