Kidney Diseases Market Set for Remarkable Growth with 7.5% CAGR, Reaching $128.15 Billion by 2027: Leading Players Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Roche Driving Advances in Kidney Disease Treatments

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kidney Disease Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global kidney diseases market is experiencing robust expansion, with projections indicating an increase from $92.26 billion in 2022 to $99.22 billion in 2023, representing a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This growth trajectory is expected to persist, culminating in the kidney diseases market reaching $128.15 billion in 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 6.6%.

Leading players in the kidney disease market encompass Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi Aventis LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, Abbott Laboratories, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Co Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Cipla Inc., Endo International plc., Lupin Limited, and Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Reasons to Consider This Market Report

Global Insight: Obtain a comprehensive global perspective with the most detailed report covering over 50 geographies. COVID-19 Impact: Understand how the market has been affected by the pandemic and its subsequent recovery. Geopolitical Analysis: Assess the repercussions of the Russia - Ukraine conflict on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and their direct and indirect effects on the market. Inflation Measurement: Quantify the impact of elevated global inflation on market growth. Strategic Planning: Devise region-specific and country-specific strategies based on localized data and analysis. Investment Opportunities: Identify high-potential growth segments for strategic investments. Competitive Edge: Outperform competitors using forecast data and insights into market drivers and trends. Customer Understanding: Gain insights into customer preferences through the latest market shares. Benchmarking: Benchmark your performance against key competitors. Presentation-Ready Data: Access reliable, high-quality data and analysis for internal and external presentations.

Kidney diseases encompass a spectrum of conditions impacting the structure and function of the kidneys, vital organs responsible for filtering waste, regulating electrolyte balance, and producing essential hormones. The treatments for kidney disease include medications, dialysis, surgery, and others, aimed at managing, preventing, or treating various medical conditions associated with kidney diseases. These treatments are applicable to acute kidney injury, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and other kidney-related health issues and are administered through oral and parenteral routes of administration. The end-users include hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and other healthcare facilities.

The kidney disease research report is part of a series of comprehensive reports, offering statistics on the kidney disease market, including global market size, regional market shares, competitor insights, detailed market segments, trends, opportunities, and all the data necessary for success in the kidney disease industry. This kidney disease market research report provides a holistic view of the current and future landscape of the industry.

Integration of AI-driven tools emerges as a prominent trend in the kidney disease market, with companies adopting advanced technologies to enhance patient outcomes and maintain a strong market presence. For example, in November 2022, Carenostics, a US-based healthcare startup specializing in AI solutions, introduced its inaugural product designed to analyze electronic health record (EHR) data for the early identification of chronic kidney disease (CKD). Carenostics seamlessly integrates AI-powered clinical decision support models into healthcare providers' EHR systems, enabling clinicians to accurately identify high-risk patients with chronic diseases, leading to proactive measures and improved patient outcomes.

In January 2023, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, acquired CinCor Pharma Inc. for $1.8 billion. Through this acquisition, AstraZeneca aims to strengthen its cardiorenal portfolio by incorporating CinCor's promising compound, baxdrostat (CIN-107). Baxdrostat, an aldosterone synthase inhibitor (ASI), is designed to lower blood pressure in patients with treatment-resistant hypertension, including those with chronic kidney disease. CinCor Pharma Inc. specializes in medications and treatments for kidney diseases.

North America dominated the kidney disease market in 2022, with Europe expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. It also includes countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

The rising incidence of kidney diseases is anticipated to drive the growth of the kidney disease market. Kidney disorders refer to a group of conditions that affect the function and structure of the kidneys. Medications for kidney disorders aim to lower blood pressure, reduce protein loss, slow the progression of kidney damage, manage symptoms, and prevent complications.

For instance, in 2023, the American Kidney Fund reported that 37 million Americans suffer from kidney disease, with approximately 130,000 Americans newly diagnosed with kidney failure in 2020. Furthermore, according to a report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, the prevalence of kidney replacement therapy in 2020 increased to 95.4 per 100,000 population, up from 94 per 100,000 population in 2019. These statistics underscore the growing significance of the kidney disease market in addressing the needs of the kidney disease patient population.

The kidney disease market encompasses revenues earned through the provision of services such as hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and kidney transplantation. The market value also includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or incorporated within the service offering. Additionally, it encompasses the sales of drugs such as galafold, sibnayal, tarpeyo, and cystadrops. The values in this market represent 'factory gate' values, indicating the value of goods sold by manufacturers or creators to other entities, including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, or directly to end consumers.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations, and is expressed in terms of currency (in USD unless otherwise specified). The revenues for a specified geography denote consumption values, representing revenues generated by organizations within the specified geography and market, regardless of where they are produced. Revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further downstream or as part of other products, are not included.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Kidney Disease Market Characteristics



3. Kidney Disease Market Trends And Strategies



4. Kidney Disease Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact Of High Inflation On Online Therapy Services Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Online Therapy Services Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact On Online Therapy Services Market

5.1. Global Kidney Disease Historic Market Size and Growth, 2017 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

5.2. Global Kidney Disease Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2022 - 2027, 2032F, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Kidney Disease Market Drivers and Restraints

5.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.3.2. Restraints Of The Market



6. Kidney Disease Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Kidney Disease Market, Segmentation By Treatment, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Medication

Dialysis

Surgery

Other Treatments

6.2. Global Kidney Disease Market, Segmentation By Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Acute Kidney Injury

Chronic Kidney Disease

End-Stage Renal Disease

Other Indication

6.3. Global Kidney Disease Market, Segmentation By Route Of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oral

Parenteral

6.4. Global Kidney Disease Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other End-Users

7. Kidney Disease Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Kidney Disease Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Kidney Disease Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fg677b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets