Kidney Function Tests Market To Expand At 6.2% CAGR By 2028, Owing To Rising Frequency of Kidney Sicknesses & Launching of Modern Products | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the published report, the global Kidney Function Tests Market size is estimated to arrive at USD 1.25 billion by 2028. It is projected to develop by 6.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

What are Key Factors Driving the Kidney Function Tests Market?

The increasing frequency of kidney sicknesses, launching of the modern products, and rising funds for the R&D projects, are some of the factors, estimated to boost the enlargement of the market, during the period of the forecast. The major companies, for kidney function tests are caught up in wide-ranging R&D programs for the improvement and presentation of new products, to make stronger their place within the market.

For example, a U.K. headquartered in-vitro diagnostics company, RenalytixAI, presented a 510(k) request to the FDA, for its new-fangled KidneyIntelX examines. This is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) facilitated clinical analytical examination, intended to identify and improve the scientific administration of category II diabetes patients, by means of speedy progressing kidney sickness. The appearance of such technically superior products is estimated to propel the enlargement of the market for kidney function tests, throughout the review stage.

An anticipated 15% matured persons in the U.S. have Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). This information was published by CDC, in 2019. The same informant, furthermore, confirmed that high blood pressure and diabetes are the most important sources of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in adults, and it is more frequent in the persons, having age 65 years or more.

On the other hand, the low-down diagnosis speed of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is expected to be a main thing, hindering the progress of the market. As stated by the figures, published by the National Kidney Foundation, around 90% of the populace, distresses from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) are not alerted to it, causing a restricted number of diagnoses.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Kidney Function Test Market" Report 2028.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Asia Pacific is estimated to observe the highest CAGR, throughout the forecast period, due to the rising frequency of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), in budding nations like India and China .

is estimated to observe the highest CAGR, throughout the forecast period, due to the rising frequency of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), in budding nations like and . Since these laboratories present lucrative services, in addition to speedy & precise outcomes, diagnostic laboratories sector is expected to be the highest increasing end-use division, during the forecast period.

Augmented possibility of blood pressure and diabetes, owing to the unhealthful way of life, particularly in Covid-19 lockdowns, might produce the greater incidences of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). Therefore, generating higher demand for the product in the neighboring future.

Owing to the existence of most important companies within the region, deeply rooted healthcare infrastructure, and encouraging conditions of the compensation, North America directed the global kidney function tests market by the major income share, in 2020.

directed the global kidney function tests market by the major income share, in 2020. With reference to end use, the hospitals sector ruled the market in 2020, due to the increasing alertness regarding Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and growing hospital appointments for its administration.

Since the clearance test is the gold standard for supervising and measurement of glomerular filtration speed, it appeared like the biggest product sector.

Browse 110 page research report with TOC on "Global Kidney Function Tests Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-kidney-function-tests-market

Million Insights segmented the global kidney function tests market based on End Use, Product, and Region:

Kidney Function Tests Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Clearance Tests



Urine Tests



Blood Tests



Dilution and Concentration Tests



Other Tests

Kidney Function Tests End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Diagnostic Laboratories



Research Laboratories and Institutes



Others

Kidney Function Tests Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada

Europe



U.K.





Germany





Spain





France





Italy





Russia

Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina

Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Singapore





Australia

MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

Companies

Nova Biomedical



Quest Diagnostics



Siemens Healthineers



F. Hoffmann-La Roche



Abbott Laboratories



Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)



Acon Laboratories



Randox Laboratories



Sysmex Corporation



Danaher Corporation ( Beckman Coulter , Inc.)

Read the Latest Press Releases by Million Insights:

Plant Genotyping Equipment Market - The global plant genotyping equipment market size is anticipated to value USD 895.45 million until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025. The increasing need for identifying, assessing and validating genetic markers of plants to gain higher yield from them is driving the market growth for plant genotyping equipment.

until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025. The increasing need for identifying, assessing and validating genetic markers of plants to gain higher yield from them is driving the market growth for plant genotyping equipment. Coal Bed Methane Market - The global coal bed methane (CBM) market size is estimated to arrive at USD 25.2 billion by 2027. It is projected to develop by 5.9% CAGR in the period of the forecast.

by 2027. It is projected to develop by 5.9% CAGR in the period of the forecast. Enteral Feeding Devices Market - The global enteral feeding devices market size is estimated to arrive at USD 3.58 billion by 2025. It is projected to develop by 5.8% CAGR in the period of the forecast.

by 2025. It is projected to develop by 5.8% CAGR in the period of the forecast. Sorbitol Market - The global sorbitol market size is estimated to arrive at USD 2.44 billion by 2028. It is projected to develop by 6.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive marketplace, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: 1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights