Kidney Health and Ketoveyda: How Suraksha Naturals Is Addressing the Health Concerns of the Keto Community

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For millions of Americans, practicing the ketogenic diet has been a beneficial way to change their lifestyles. As with any diet, there are multiple factors to consider in order to achieve optimal health. Suraksha Naturals' uniquely formulated Keto-Veyda product line is designed to work in conjunction with a ketogenic diet.

Ketosis is the process by which the body has shifted from running on carbohydrates to utilizing fat for fuel. Ketosis is reached by limiting the amount of carbohydrates consumed while increasing the amount of fat ingested. Many people report feeling more energetic when their body is in ketosis. Maintaining ketosis safely requires the ability to plan ahead. Suraksha Naturals' line of herbal supplements picks up where the ketogenic diet leaves off, supplying additional nutrients that the body needs to remain in a healthy state.

One of the potential side effects of a ketogenic diet is the formation of kidney stones. Kidney stones occur for a number of reasons. The most common cause has nothing to do with a ketogenic diet and everything to do with proper hydration. When the body becomes especially dehydrated for an extended period, the mineral deposits that are usually flushed through the kidneys begin to collect and form into larger structures, or stones.

The primary reason that the kidneys require added attention when practicing a ketogenic diet is due to increased intake of animal protein. Animal protein is high in uric acid and can increase existing levels of acidity in the kidneys. Supplements have been a popular way to maintain kidney health. Until now, there had not been a supplement line quite like Keto-Veyda, which is keto-friendly yet incorporates the principles of Ayurvedic wellness.

Ayurvedic practices embrace a holistic sense of wellness. Ayurvedic herbal supplements are not designed to treat problems that arise, yet they help maintain well-being and balance. Keto-Veyda Herbal Kidney Care contains dandelion, turmeric, tribulus, uva-ursi, coriander, long pepper, and moringa. These ingredients work together in order to promote healthy kidney function and urinary health.

Suraksha Naturals now has products for sale through some of the largest e-commerce sites in the United States, including Amazon.com. Look for Keto-Veyda Herbal Kidney Care supplements as the Suraksha Naturals' brand continues its expansion into the U.S. retail market.

