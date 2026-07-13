Kidney Solutions: A Times Square Billboard Changed Two Lives. A New Jersey Father Is Now Hoping It Can Save His

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Six years after a Times Square billboard inspired an extraordinary chain of events in an international news story that ultimately saved the life of Television News Producer Marc Weiner, he and Retired NYPD Detective Michael Lollo are joining forces to help another father in kidney failure in an effort to repeat history.

"If this billboard inspires more people to consider living kidney donation, countless families could be saved." Post this On July 16, New Jersey husband and father Mark Whitmore will take his search for a living kidney donor to a 22-story Times Square billboard, hoping to repeat the extraordinary success of a similar campaign that inspired a life-saving kidney donation six years ago while raising awareness of the urgent need for living kidney donors nationwide.

On July 16 at 12:00 p.m., a 22-story digital billboard adjacent to One Times Square will feature Mark Whitmore, a New Jersey husband and father of two who has spent more than a year battling End Stage Renal Disease while searching for a living kidney donor, hoping one compassionate stranger will once again change the course of a family's future.

Whitmore has spent more than a year dependent on dialysis just to stay alive, connected to a machine for 10 hours every night. While dialysis is life-sustaining, it is not a cure, and leaves him vulnerable to serious long-term health complications.

His wife and children desperately wanted to donate, but none are medically eligible, leaving his hope in the compassion of someone he has never met.

Whitmore connected with Kidney Solutions: A Network of Transplant Experience for guidance and support from peers who experienced kidney disease, dialysis, or transplantation. "No one should have to do this alone," said founder Kent Bressler. "That's why we offer free peer mentoring and support groups." Kidney Solutions is sharing Whitmore's story to encourage people with advanced kidney disease to find peer support and learn about transplant and living donation before they need dialysis.

"I'm simply asking for the chance to spend more years with my wife, watch my children build their own lives, and be there for the moments every parent hopes to see," Whitmore said. "If one person sees this billboard and decides to learn about living kidney donation, it could save my life and inspire others to save lives too."

More than 90,000 Americans are waiting for a kidney transplant, yet an average of 12 people die every day while waiting, underscoring the urgent need for more living kidney donors.

Whitmore's transplant centers participate in the National Kidney Registry (NKR), whose programs allow those who are not a direct match for Mark or who live outside his area to help him receive a compatible kidney while also helping other patients.

Donation-related medical costs are covered by Whitmore's health insurance, and eligible donors can receive reimbursement for travel, lodging, lost wages, dependent care, and other qualifying expenses through the National Kidney Registry or the federally supported National Living Donor Assistance Center (NLDAC).

"My hope is that this campaign becomes about more than just me," Whitmore said. "If it inspires more people to consider living donation, then countless other families could benefit too."

To learn more about living kidney donation or becoming a potential donor, visit GiftForMark.com.

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Mark Whitmore

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SOURCE Kidney Solutions: A Network of Transplant Experience