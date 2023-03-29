Kidney stones market size to grow by USD 566.78 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by rising incidence of urolithiasis - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The kidney stones market size is estimated to increase by USD 566.78 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.42%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market is driven by the rising incidence of urolithiasis. The incidence of urolithiasis is increasing among individuals due to changes in lifestyles and food intake. It is one of the most common urologic diseases worldwide. The prevalence of the condition ranges from 1% to 13% in different regions across the globe. Ureteroscopic laser lithotripsy is widely used in the treatment of urolithiasis. Similarly, ureteroscopy (URS) is gaining popularity among patients, as it reduces the procedure time and the number of sittings and eliminates the use of stone-retrieving baskets. This treatment is advised for patients with pregnancy, morbid obesity, and blood clotting disorders. Thus, the rising prevalence of urolithiasis is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global kidney stones market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Kidney Stones Therapeutic Market 2023-2027

Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by type (ureteroscopy, lithotripsy, and percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL)), end-user (hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

, , , and Rest of World (ROW)). The market growth in the ureteroscopy segment will be significant during the forecast period. Ureteroscopy (URS) is gaining popularity due to its high success rate compared with lithotripsy. In addition, technological advances such as the miniaturization of ureteroscopic baskets and instruments and the development of single-use digital ureteroscopes are driving the growth of the segment.

North America will account for 43% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to various factors, including the high demand for superior medical technologies and the increased adoption of minimally invasive treatment options such as URS. Also, the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and the strong market presence of the leading vendors are driving the growth of the kidney stones market in North America .

Chart & data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and Y-O-Y growth of kidney stones market

Vendor Analysis

The global kidney stones market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors that have a sizeable market presence. The competition in the market is more intense with the increase in the demand for kidney stone therapeutics from regions such as MEA, North America, and Europe. Vendors are investing in the development of customized solutions to increase their foothold in the market. Healthcare facilities select vendors based on the degree of superiority and features of their kidney stone therapeutics. This enables vendors to compete with larger players more effectively, which has intensified competition in the market. Also, vendors need to continuously innovate their offerings and build capabilities as there is less service differentiation.

The market report offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of key vendors, including:

Aristo Pharma GmbH - The company offers kidney stone therapeutic, namely Flodart.

- The company offers kidney stone therapeutic, namely Flodart. Bausch Health Co Inc. - The company offers kidney stone therapeutic, namely CUPRIMINE.

- The company offers kidney stone therapeutic, namely CUPRIMINE. Biomedix Siomond Pharma - The company offers kidney stone therapeutic, namely KERENDIA.

- The company offers kidney stone therapeutic, namely KERENDIA. Cmg Biotech Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers kidney stone therapeutic, namely STON1 B6 Solution.

The kidney stones management devices market size is expected to increase by USD 295.35 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8%. The market is segmented by method (URS, ESWL, and PCNL) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

The polycystic kidney disease drugs market size is expected to increase by USD 510.69 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%. The market is segmented by type (ADPKD and ARPKD) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

Kidney Stones Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 566.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anvik Biotech, Aristo Pharma GmbH, Bausch Health Co Inc., Biomedix Siomond Pharma, Cipla Ltd., Cmg Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd., Mission Pharmacal Co., Nostrum Pharmaceuticals LLC, Walter Bushnell, Windlas Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Worth Medicines Pvt. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Bayer AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global kidney stones market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global kidney stones market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Ureteroscopy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Ureteroscopy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ureteroscopy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Ureteroscopy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Ureteroscopy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Lithotripsy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Lithotripsy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Lithotripsy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Lithotripsy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Lithotripsy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Specialty clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Specialty clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Specialty clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Specialty clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Specialty clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Ambulatory surgical centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Ambulatory surgical centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Anvik Biotech

Exhibit 115: Anvik Biotech - Overview



Exhibit 116: Anvik Biotech - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Anvik Biotech - Key offerings

12.4 Aristo Pharma GmbH

Exhibit 118: Aristo Pharma GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 119: Aristo Pharma GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Aristo Pharma GmbH - Key offerings

12.5 Bausch Health Co Inc.

Exhibit 121: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Bayer AG

Exhibit 126: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 127: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 129: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Bayer AG - Segment focus

12.7 Cipla Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Cipla Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Cipla Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Cipla Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Cipla Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Cipla Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 143: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 144: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 145: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

12.11 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd.

Exhibit 153: Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 156: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Walter Bushnell

Exhibit 160: Walter Bushnell - Overview

Exhibit 161: Walter Bushnell - Product / Service

Exhibit 162: Walter Bushnell - Key offerings

12.16 Windlas Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 163: Windlas Biotech Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Windlas Biotech Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Windlas Biotech Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Worth Medicines Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Worth Medicines Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Worth Medicines Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Worth Medicines Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

