Kidney Transplant Market to Surpass US$ 106.18 Billion by 2028 - Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The global kidney transplant market was valued at US$ 81.04 Billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 106.18 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2023 and 2028. Increasing end-organ dysfunction and rise in chronic disease prevalence such as diabetes and cancer is likely to boost growth of the market in the coming future. Moreover, due to increasing demand for transplants are generating growth opportunities for companies related to transplant procedures. This is also anticipated to boost the market growth in the forecast period.

Market Trends

Growing focus of major market players on adoption of various growth strategies is one of the major trends in the global kidney transplant market. Key players are adopting strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers, and product approvals. For instance, In September 2021, Sanofi, and Kadmon Holdings, Inc. announced partnership, which supports Sanofi's strategy to boost its main assets of general medicines. Moreover, in April 2021, Farxiga (Dapagliflozin) received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for decreasing risks of kidney failure, kidney function decline, and hospitalization due to heart failure in people suffering from chronic kidney disease.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global kidney transplant market is expected to surpass US$ 106.18 Bn by 2028 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028, owing to increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures due to their various benefits.

On the basis of Type, Living Donor Transplant segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to growing number of living donor transplantations performed around the world.

On the basis of Age, Adults segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to growing need for kidney transplantation in this population showing rise in number of elderly patients in the kidney transplant waiting list.

On the basis of End Users, Hospital segment is expected to hold a dominant position, as hospitals are main facilities that assemble patients and contains technological sophisticated and essential surgical instruments.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to higher number of people suffering from kidney related diseases and growth need for kidney transplantation in the region. For instance, according to the United States Renal Data System, the count had 229,887 people with a functional kidney transplant in December 2018. The country witnessed overall 24,273 kidney transplantation in 2019.

Key players operating in the kidney transplant market include Transonic Systems Inc., Sanofi, Organ Recovery Systems, Pfizer, Inc., TransMedics, Inc., Novartis AG., Preservation Solution Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, and Fresenius Medical Care

Kidney Transplant Market Key Developments:

In February 2023, the Recanati/Miller Transplant Institute (RMTI) announced to have received a US$ 8 million of grant from the Arnhold Foundation. This is likely to enable researchers, doctors, and students to enhance their already well-established base of clinical education training, programs, and research services.

In June 2022, Kidney Care United Kingdom and Anglian Water announced partnership for ensuring giving additional support to people suffering from chronic kidney disease from both the organizations.

Kidney Transplant Market Segmentation:

Global Kidney Transplant Market, Type:

Living Donor Transplant



Paired Kidney Transplant



Deceased Donor Transplant

Global Kidney Transplant Market, Age:

Children



Adults

Global Kidney Transplant Market, End Users:

Hospitals & Clinics



Transplant Centers

Global Kidney Transplant Market, Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





Central Africa





North Africa

Read complete market research report, "Kidney Transplant Market, by Type, by Age, by End Users,By Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2028", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

