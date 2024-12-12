Kidneyhood.org Announces New Study in "The Evidence-Based Guide to Kidney and Renal Diets"

Book Hopes to be a Resource for Managing Kidney Disease Through Diet

MIDDLETON, Wis., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidneyhood.org announces new results in The Evidence-Based Guide to Kidney and Renal Diets, a groundbreaking new book offering a new approach to managing kidney disease through diet. Kidneyhood.org's six book series has over 4,500 reviews on Amazon.

The Evidence-Based Guide to Kidney and Renal Diets serves as an essential resource for patients navigating kidney disease management. Drawing on over 100 clinical studies, the book reviews dietary interventions proven to help slow kidney disease progression, includes new research from a new pilot study, and hopes to improve health outcomes.

The guide explores a variety of dietary strategies, including:

Low-protein and very low-protein diets

Vegan, vegetarian, and plant-based diets

The use of keto acid analogs (protein supplementation)

The benefits of amino acids for kidney health

A comparison of plant-based vs. animal-based proteins

Emerging diets and their potential benefits

Recommended supplements for kidney health

New pilot study data

Lee Hull, author and founder of Kidneyhood.org, stresses the impact the right dietary approach can have on slowing kidney disease. "Many patients are unaware that diet can significantly affect kidney disease progression. By following evidence-based dietary recommendations, patients can possibly delay the need for dialysis or transplant and improve their quality of life."

The Integrated Dietary Program

The book also highlights Kidneyhood.org's integrated dietary program, featuring innovative products like Albutrix S3, S4, and S5 – keto acid analogs for kidney disease patients – and Microtrix, a low-serving vitamin supplement. This program, which is part of a pilot study within the book, combines evidence-based dietary strategies with patient education to extend kidney function and delay dialysis or transplant.

The findings of the first pilot study represent a possible breakthrough, demonstrating that an integrated approach, combined with patient education, has the potential to yield dramatically better results compared to previous dietary interventions, which often failed to show conclusive benefits.

The success of this study has laid the groundwork for a second pilot, which will build on the insights gained from the first study. If the second pilot is successful, Kidneyhood.org plans to collaborate with universities or hospitals to conduct a larger-scale study that could potentially influence kidney disease treatment worldwide.

Empowering Patients and Clinicians

At its core, The Evidence-Based Guide to Kidney and Renal Diets wants to empower patients to take control of their health. By offering actionable guidance based on clinical research, the book provides patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals with the tools they need to improve kidney function and overall well-being.

Hull believes that with the right knowledge, kidney disease patients can lead healthier, longer lives without the need for dialysis or transplant.

Availability

The Evidence-Based Guide to Kidney and Renal Diets is now available for purchase on Amazon and at www.kidneyhood.org . This invaluable resource is essential for kidney disease patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers seeking evidence-based dietary strategies.

About Kidneyhood.org

Kidneyhood.org is a patient-driven organization committed to improving the lives of individuals with kidney disease. Through research, education, and innovative solutions, Kidneyhood.org seeks to extend kidney function, delay the need for dialysis or transplant, and improve patient quality of life. For more information, visit www.kidneyhood.org .

