2024 results from CMS showcase unmatched cost reductions and high quality, patient-centered care

PLANO, Texas, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation's (CMMI's) release of the 2024 Kidney Care Choices (KCC) Model results, Kidneylink, a national value–based kidney care organization founded by U.S. Renal Care, is spotlighting its top–performing outcomes within the program. The results reflect significant progress in improving patient outcomes, reducing medical costs, and strengthening partnerships with nephrologists nationwide.

Kidneylink Leads the Industry as #1 in Value-Based Kidney Care Savings

Kidneylink, which launched in 2021, operates 10 of the 80 Kidney Care Entities (KCEs) participating in the CMS KCC Model. They partner with more than 400 nephrologists to care for 15,000 patients living with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD).

Industry Leading Savings

Across all participants in the KCC Model, Kidneylink achieved the highest reduction in total medical costs, both before and after CMS withholds, demonstrating the strength of its fully integrated and physician-aligned approach. Kidneylink has delivered a Gross Savings (prior to CMS withholds) of 6.4%, exceeding the 4.8% program average, and Net Savings of 2.6% as compared to a 1.9% benchmark.

In CMMI's third performance year (2024) results, Kidneylink delivered industry-leading performance, posting the highest net and gross savings across KCEs, including large dialysis organizations (Fresenius/Interwell, DaVita), care coordination organizations (Strive, Evergreen, Somatus), and independent KCEs.

"These results mark a major leap forward in how care can – and should – be delivered," said Mark Caputo, Chief Executive Officer. "We're seeing powerful reductions in avoidable complications and seamless coordination across care settings. This is clear evidence that our model is driving real impact, and that deeply integrated physician partnerships can dramatically improve patient outcomes while lowering the total cost of care."

60% of Kidneylink KCEs Earned CMS Distinction as Highest Performance in Quality, Highest Proportion of All Participants

In 2024, 60% of Kidneylink's KCEs earned CMS distinction as highest performance in quality, placing the company as the number one performer in this metric in the industry. This recognition reflects top–tier results in:

Delaying CKD progression

Reducing mortality

Patient activation and engagement

Transplants

Optimal dialysis starts

"These results align with the core aims of the KCC Model: to support earlier identification and management of disease, stronger coordination of care, and more informed, patient–centered decision-making for individuals with advanced CKD and ESKD," said Michael Rocklin, MD, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Value-Based Care.

A Highly Integrated Care Model

Kidneylink's differentiated model is built on joint venture partnerships with nephrologists and seamless integration into their practices that supports coordinated, whole–person care. The model delivers:

In–market clinical and interdisciplinary resources (nurse practitioners, nurse care managers, pharmacists, social workers, dietitians) who act as an extension of the nephrologist to support patients in between doctor visits.

Shared systems, including the Kidneylink360 population health platform and predictive models designed by nephrologists for nephrologists, provide prioritized, real–time and actionable insights at the point of care.

Aligned clinical workflows streamline communication and ensure consistent, proactive patient management.

"When nephrologists are backed by embedded care teams, aligned incentives, and real-time clinical insights, patient outcomes can be transformed," said Alex Portet, Chief Operating Officer of Value Based Care. "We're proud to partner with such exceptional physicians, and these outcomes are a compelling testament to the strength and success of our shared model."

Even Stronger Performance Expected in the Years Ahead

In just 5 years since inception, Kidneylink is already delivering stronger results than larger competitors that have been around for more than a decade. Despite operating in a complex, rapidly evolving space, Kidneylink continues to improve year after year.

The 2024 results build on Kidneylink's strong performance since its inception, demonstrating sustained momentum. 2025 and 2026 results are expected to significantly improve. For instance, recent quality data shows that more than 60% of Kidneylink patients achieve an optimal start to dialysis, compared with a 30% national average in non–VBC programs. This outcome reflects earlier education, smoother care transitions, and the power of Kidneylink care teams working in lockstep with nephrology practices to help patients start treatment safely, confidently, and in the setting that best supports their long–term health. Multiple studies also show that total cost of care for patients who start optimally is approximately $70,000 lower over a 12-month period compared to patients who "crash" into dialysis.

Kidneylink is also experiencing significant growth. The organization began its journey in the CMS CKCC program and has expanded rapidly through partnerships with private payors, including both health plans and delegated medical groups. Across these partnerships, Kidneylink is demonstrating the same industry–leading results that it has achieved in the CKCC program.

In close partnership with nephrologists— and building on the strong program value already delivered — Kidneylink is poised to deepen impact and create even stronger results in the years to come.

To learn more about Kidneylink, visit Kidneylink.com.

About Kidneylink:

Kidneylink is a value-based kidney care company founded by a partnership of the nation's leading nephrologists and U.S. Renal Care – the largest privately-held and fastest-growing dialysis provider in the United States. Agnostic to dialysis center affiliation, approximately half of the ESKD patients Kidneylink cares for dialyze in non–USRC–affiliated facilities. Founded in 2021, Kidneylink and its 400+ nephrology partners care for more than 15,000 people living with chronic kidney disease nationwide and manage approximately $1 billion in spend under management. To learn more about Kidneylink or to speak with a Kidneylink partnership associate, please visit Kidneylink.com.

About U.S. Renal Care

U.S. Renal Care, the largest privately held and fastest-growing dialysis provider in the nation, partners with nephrologists to care for more than 36,000 people living with kidney disease across 32 states in the U.S. Since 2000, U.S. Renal Care has been a leader in clinical quality, innovation, and operational excellence – delivering the best experience and outcomes for our patients. Visit USRenalCare.com to learn more.

SOURCE Kidneylink