Kidokinetics Launches New World Headquarters And Announces Investment From Founders Of College HUNKS Hauling Junk

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the COVID-19 pandemic era, parents are eager for their kids to get active and limit screen time, and the Kidokinetics franchise system is looking to provide that solution. Minority investments from the Co-Founders of College HUNKS Hauling Junk, aim to help the emerging franchise brand establish itself as a leader in sports and physical education enrichment programs while creating nationwide franchise opportunities. Led by Founder Terri Braun and Franchise CEO Dave Pazgan, the brand has attracted the interest of dynamic franchise leaders to help support its mission to empower and educate kids through physical activity while supporting mental development and wellness benefits.

While terms of the investment are undisclosed, the new partners will play roles on the board and help guide the company's future growth. College HUNKS Co-Founders Omar Soliman and Nick Friedman viewed this as an opportunity that aligns with their core values.

"Building leaders is one of our primary core values," said Soliman. "Kidokinetics allows us to help develop future leaders at an even younger age."

"This partnership will give us access to financial capital and intellectual leadership that is critical in the delicate early stage of a franchisor," Kidokinetics CEO Dave Pazgan states.

The brand currently operates 16 franchises nationwide and hopes to add another 100 in the next two years. With a focus on developing successful franchise owners and providing much-needed benefits to youth physical activity enrichment, Kidokinetics is well-positioned to continue growing exponentially. Additionally, the brand recently opened a new headquarters facility in West Palm, FL.

"Now more than ever, kids need physical education enrichment programs to support their overall development as well as mental and physical wellness," states Kidokinetics Founder Terri Braun. "We are so grateful to have the support from franchise executives at College HUNKS. This will help us expand our franchise program to reach way more children across the country and beyond."

Founded by Terri Braun, a teacher, athlete, and mother of three, Kidokinetics has engaged children with fun, high-energy sports and fitness classes since 1996, introducing physical education to children of all ages. The national franchise is a premier sports, fitness, health, and recreation program provider that comes to preschools, elementary schools, local parks, or community centers, bringing an elite physical education program, along with all the sports equipment needed, to the customers. CEO Dave Pazgan, who also founded the national franchise 101Mobility, joined the company in 2020.

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has over 160 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization, and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. For every service the HUNKS complete, two nutritious meals are donated to a family or child in need. Within three years of this partnership, donations have exceeded two million meals. Today, the company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment. https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.

