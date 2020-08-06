Kidoodle.TV® StoryRaps Into the Originals Game With Mashup Sensation Wes Tank

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Parent Media Co. Inc. ("APMC") is announcing the company's first entrance into original content creation through its popular kids' Safe Streaming™ service. Wes Tank's popular StoryRaps series becomes the first Kidoodle.TV® Original programming with a slate of new episodes that will land monthly throughout 2020 and into 2021.

Kidoodle.TV Originals featuring Wes Tank StoryRaps.

Kidoodle.TV Chief Content Officer Brenda Bisner, said, "The launch of Kidoodle.TV Originals is a clear demonstration of the power we are seeing from our continued growth and success at reaching families in a safe and relevant way. The content we are creating with Wes Tank is a movement to inspire families to get back into reading and encourage the whole family to watch Kidoodle.TV together, which is refreshing and unique to our customers."

In the slate, Wes Tank will be rapping classic stories including, Three Little Pigs, Wesley at the Bat, Goldilox and the Three Bears, Wynken, Blynken & Nod, and A Nonsense Alphabet.

"Developing StoryRaps has been a creative dream. Kidoodle.TV has been super supportive from the jump, helping to navigate the journey of my viral success while sharing my vision of edutainment," shared Wes Tank. "This vision recognizes that the wisdom of getting older is to remember what it is like to be a child."

"Since the beginning of 2020, Kidoodle.TV has seen an increase of over 670% in users. After several years of fine-tuning the Kidoodle.TV service, we are now experiencing single-day customer gains in excess of 150,000," said Kidoodle.TV's President and Chief Product Officer, Neil Gruninger. He added, "and we believe this is the ideal time to introduce our new original programming. Wes Tank, with his unique style, is the type of whole family content that we have been seeking for Kidoodle.TV – it is perfect for our co-viewing audiences."

With launches on VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, TCL, and, most recently, Jio set-top boxes across India, Kidoodle.TV is now available in hundreds of millions of homes across the globe. Additionally, several new content acquisitions, including prominent brands like PAW Patrol, have positioned creators on the service in maximum visibility. The Kidoodle.TV Originals program works to nurture new talent and showcase them next to powerhouse brands for families around the world to discover.

Original episodes of StoryRaps are now available and will appear exclusively on the Kidoodle.TV service. All content is immediately available for free with ad-supported viewing across popular devices including, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, HiSense, Apple TV, and other connected devices.

Kidoodle.TV Originals - Wes Tank StoryRaps

