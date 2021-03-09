Kidoodle.TV® Welcomes Premier Language Learning Program, Little Pim

CALGARY, AB, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), owner of the Safe Streaming™ service Kidoodle.TV®, is pleased to welcome the exciting addition of foreign language programming from the premier destination Little Pim.

Little Pim's language offering includes Spanish, French, German, Mandarin and Russian, geared for children under four and tailored to meet a parent's desire to educate early.

Kidoodle.TV

"Today we announce an impactful partnership with the extraordinary company Little Pim, which will be our first offering of the premier language learning content geared for children under four. During these unprecedented times, we are experiencing significant viewership increases, which makes this the perfect time to bring an easier point of access for language learning, meeting a demand many new parents may not be aware of," said Brenda Bisner, Chief Content Officer for the Kidoodle.TV service.

APMC's new content acquisition is part of its commitment to ensure children at home will have a wide selection of programming available.

"One of the best things parents can do for their kids is to introduce them to a new language as early as one year old. Little Pim's method is designed to teach young kids when the brain is most receptive to language learning. We are very excited about the opportunity with Kidoodle.TV," says Alyson Shapero, CEO of Little Pim, "because it extends our ability to reach families around the globe in a meaningful way."

The Little Pim content is now available across mobile devices, connected TVs, and other streaming environments through the Kidoodle.TV service.

About APMC and Kidoodle.TV®

Kidoodle.TV® is a family-focused Safe Streaming™ channel committed to ensuring children have a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV is the place where parents and caregivers can trust that their children will be safe and not exposed to something harmful or inappropriate. Every piece of content available on Kidoodle.TV is strictly vetted by caring people committed to protecting children. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon, Jio, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices. Kidoodle.TV is owned and operated by A Parent Media Co. Inc., a family-based company. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents' Picks Award - Best Elementary Products. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more. *Content availability varies by location.

About LITTLE PIM:

Little Pim is an award-winning foreign language learning program for toddlers and preschoolers. With Little Pim, families can get their first introduction to a foreign language in a way that is easy, fun and effective. Little Pim's unique Entertainment Immersion Method® builds on a child's natural love of play; the videos blend real kids and animation to provide a captivating full-immersion experience for even the youngest learners. The program is the brainchild of Julia Pimsleur Levine, the daughter of Dr. Paul Pimsleur, creator of the Pimsleur Method, the popular language-learning program for adults. Available in 12 languages, families can try the program for free for three days before extending to a monthly or yearly member. Sign up at littlepim.com.

