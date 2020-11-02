Kidoodle.TV® Wins Gold Stevie® Award in 2020 International Business Awards

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Parent Media Co. Inc. is proud to announce that their Safe Streaming™ service Kidoodle.TV® has won the highest honor, a Gold Stevie award recognizing the app in the Family & Kids category of the 2020 International Business Awards (IBA).

Award-winning, Kidoodle.TV

The IBAs are the world's premier business awards program which accepts nominations from individuals and organizations worldwide including — public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small businesses. In 2020, IBA received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories. As COVID-19 pandemic continues to discourage large gatherings, recipients will forgo receiving their awards at a traditional gala banquet, and instead winners will be celebrated during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

"We are proud to offer families a safe streaming service that includes a full suite of parental controls, a broad content offering, and affordable access to these services," explains President and Chief Product Officer of Kidoodle.TV, Neil Gruninger. "We are thrilled that the International Business Award evaluators saw something special in us and wanted to recognize our service with a top honor."

Kidoodle.TV was honored earlier in 2020 with a Mom's Choice Award and has also been awarded the Parents Tested, Parents Approved Award. As a kids-only streaming service committed to encouraging Safe Streaming™ and age-appropriate viewing habits Kidoodle.TV hand-picks every show to ensure all content represents the very best in educational and entertaining stories. Initially launched in the US and Canada in 2014, Kidoodle.TV is now available in more than 160 countries and territories with millions of app installs and is accessible on more than 1,000 devices.

