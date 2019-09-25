KidPass Acquires Mommy Nearest, Leading Media Company For Millennial Parents

With the acquisition, KidPass, which launched in 2016, will now expand its reach to become an end-to-end platform that includes parenting advice and curated articles around local discovery, in addition to helping parents instantly find and book kids activities. The newly combined entity will reach over 18 million parents nationwide, which positions KidPass as one of the country's largest media and technology companies in the parenting space.

While discussing the acquisition, Solomon Liou, KidPass Co-Founder and CEO, said, "Our mission has always been to modernize parenting by building the premier destination for discovering and booking kids activities and family experiences. Through the acquisition of Mommy Nearest, we are now taking the next step in realizing this mission by complementing our booking capabilities with award-winning editorial content produced by over 200 writers nationwide. Additionally, we'll be able to connect our activity partners and advertisers with a highly sought-after and influential audience of parents."

As part of the transaction, the entire Mommy Nearest team, including CEO Joshua Milstein, has joined KidPass, with Milstein also joining the KidPass Board of Directors. "We're very excited to be joining the KidPass family," said Milstein, "We've long been admirers of their mission, team, and marketplace technology. We started Mommy Nearest because we knew parents wanted a better way to find parenting information, resources, and things to do around them, and are thrilled that integrating with KidPass will allow our readers an incredibly easy way to book activities online."

Mr. Liou said, "Since we launched in 2016, we've gotten to know the Mommy Nearest team well and have always been impressed with their ability to drive traffic and engagement. With Mommy Nearest now part of the KidPass family, we have an incredible opportunity to achieve our mission to build the leading destination of all things parenting. The sky's the limit for what we can do together."

About KidPass

KidPass is the leading online marketplace for parents to discover and book kids activities. Since launching in 2016, the company has rapidly become the largest website for kids activities with over 400,000 activities booked across 4,000 activity providers and 20 categories including music, arts, sports, dance, playspaces, and weekend experiences. KidPass members receive exclusive perks and savings of up to 70% off. www.kidpass.com

About Mommy Nearest

Mommy Nearest is an award-winning, tech-enabled media company for millennial parents. Since launching in 2013, the company has become the most trusted and widely-used geo-based app and website for discovering family-friendly places, local travel guides, and relatable parenting content. www.mommynearest.com

