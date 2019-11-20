kidpik Announces Holiday Style Collaboration with Celebrity Stylist Manuel "MANU" A. Mendez

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- kidpik, the leading fashion subscription box service for girls, announces its first collaboration with Manuel "MANU" A. Mendez, rockstar stylist to an expanding list of celebrity kids clients, and the stylist behind many of Blue Ivy's memorable looks. kidpik tapped MANU to lend his style expertise to create four star-worthy holiday fashion gift boxes inspired by some of his favorite looks he's created for his clients.

kidpik X Manuel "MANU" A. Mendez Holiday 2019 Collaboration kidpik x Manuel "MANU" A. Mendez Holiday Look

The kidpik x MANU pre-styled holiday gift boxes are the perfect gift to give to the mini fashionista in your life, offering eye-catching looks with unexpected details, and the quality craftsmanship kidpik is known for. Shoppers can click to buy these celebrity kids-inspired outfits, including everything from an of-the-moment layered look featuring metallic plaid shorts paired with cowboy boots to chic runway-inspired active wear that can earn her best dressed in the classroom and in gym class too!

"kidpik's fun and festive holiday collection really spoke to me, and I'm always drawn to kidpik's fashion forward designs and great attention to detail. I'm so excited to team up with them and to put my own spin on kidpik. Now all girls can have the opportunity to get the celebrity kids look this holiday season by selecting from four holiday-perfect gift boxes to either gift or get this season!" – Manuel "MANU" A. Mendez

The kidpik x MANU holiday gift boxes range in price from $78 - $128, and are offered in clothing sizes 4-16 and shoes sizes 9-6. Each box contains seven coordinated items that can be mixed and matched to create a minimum of three outfits! No subscription is required to purchase, and shoppers will preview the exact looks MANU has styled before clicking order.

"At kidpik, we pride ourselves on helping girls discover their personal sense of style and to have fun with fashion! MANU epitomizes fun and creativity when it comes to the art of getting dressed, which made this such an organic partnership. As a stylist, he has attracted some of the biggest names in the business, and we're thrilled to have MANU put his spin on our holiday collection." – Dina Sweeney, Chief Merchandising Officer, kidpik

MANU also recommends kidpik's fashion subscription service for those competing for the MVP gifting award this year. "Kidpik makes a personalized styling experience accessible to all with their unique fashion subscription service – perfect for parents that wish they had the help of a stylist when putting looks together for their kids. Grandparents, aunts and uncles can win holiday gift giving this season by gifting a kidpik fashion box subscription that will arrive to their girl every one, two or three months!" – Manuel "MANU" A. Mendez

Check out MANU's limited-edition pre-styled holiday gift boxes to get the celebrity kids look this season, or subscribe and gift a beautiful package filled with pieces curated by kidpik stylists delivered to her door each month.

ABOUT KIDPIK

Combining the luxury of a personal stylist with the convenience of at home try-ons, kidpik takes the stress out of any early morning routine by delivering its proprietary brand of high-quality girls apparel straight to your door commitment free and at affordable prices. Ranging from sizes 4-16 and footwear from sizes 9-6, the average style costs $13.50 per piece when the entire box is purchased. Customers can select to receive a box delivery every 1, 2 or 3 months. There is no styling fee, shipping is free, and returns and exchanges are easy with the enclosed pre-paid envelope. www.kidpik.com.

For more information please visit https://www.kidpik.com or contact Sarah Tropeano 229541@email4pr.com / 212.399.2784 or Nataly Blumberg 229541@email4pr.com

