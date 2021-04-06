kidpik Celebrates Fifth Anniversary and 1 Million Boxes Shipped

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2016, childrenswear industry veteran Ezra Dabah and his team launched the kidpik brand founded on the premise of making shopping easy for parents by delivering coordinated outfits their kids would love directly to their door. Five years later kidpik is recognized as the #1 subscription box for kids by My Subscription Addiction, and known for its coordinated, personalized selections, and easy to wear mix-and-match, fashionable outfits. The anniversary celebration holds extra significance as it marks 1 million boxes shipped.

kidpik Clothing Subscription Box kidpik Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

"We have grown in terms of knowledge and technology and are happy to celebrate 1 million boxes shipped, thanks to our dedicated team and loyal members," says Ezra Dabah, CEO of kidpik. "We are driven by our mission of delivering personalized outfits that kids love, while providing a time-saving service for parents that offers convenience, value and happiness. It's gratifying to see consumers responding to our concept as our valued member base continues to grow and families stay longer with us."

THE ULTIMATE NEW SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

kidpik launched in 2016 by Dabah and the team that built The Children's Place from 1990 - 2007 into the largest children's specialty store in North America. The team honed its expertise in brand building and specialty retail and added technology to create the ultimate shopping experience that delivers what was missing from traditional retail: personalization, coordinated outfits and home delivery. Since the brand's introduction, which specialized in girls' head-to-toe fashion in sizes 4-16, kidpik has continued to expand its offerings with their introductory boys' collection and recent debut toddler line, which added sizes 2-3T clothing to their existing line of head-to-toe fashion in a box.

CELEBRATING 5 YEARS AND 1 MILLION BOXES

To celebrate kidpik's fifth birthday, the brand is launching a fun giveaway for its community. Members and followers are being asked to wish kidpik a "happy birthday" by sharing a birthday card, photo or video to Instagram, TikTok or Facebook with the hashtag #HBDkidpik or emailing their content submission to [email protected]. One lucky grand prize winner will receive the ultimate movie night themed party kit to have their own celebration at home with up to ten friends, and five additional winners will receive a free kidpik clothing box. Please visit www.kidpik.com/birthday for more information. Throughout the anniversary month, stay tuned for social media celebrations along with influencers and other friends of kidpik.

REVOLUTIONIZING THE TRADITIONAL SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

kidpik revolutionizes the traditional shopping experience by allowing parents to outsource the process to a team of seasoned experts. Instead of stressful shopping trips, parents and kids have fun taking a quick quiz at home. A box of head-to-toe outfits is personalized for the child and is delivered to their door. Parents like the convenience and styling support, and kids love the discovery and personalization. "kidpik provides a solution for parents who want their kids to feel great in what they wear, yet don't have the time or knowledge to put fashionable outfits together. Our childrenswear design expertise combined with our proprietary algorithm allows us to create the customized shopping experience members want and deliver merchandise their kids love. Success is demonstrated by growing our member base by 50% in 2020 and achieving 1 million boxes shipped on our fifth anniversary," says Dabah.

One concept that hasn't changed since the brand's inception is its focus on quality and value. kidpik's clothing boxes ship with 7 pieces of coordinated fashion, including shoes, that create 3-4 mix-and-match outfits. The cost of each box is $95 on average when the keep-all 30% off discount is applied, which brings each high-quality item to just $13.50. kidpik offers free shipping, returns, and exchanges and there is no styling fee. Members only pay for what they keep and can opt to receive a box every 4, 6 or 12 weeks and can pause or cancel at any time. kidpik's own branded label of clothing and footwear is designed in house by seasoned merchants and designers, which results in beautifully paired, trend-right looks with consistent fit, quality and value in each box.

ABOUT KIDPIK

Ezra Dabah and his team, known for building The Children's Place into the largest children's specialty store in North America, and for their commitment to style, quality, and value in kids' fashion, launched kidpik in 2016. kidpik is the go-to fashion clothing subscription box site for kids in sizes 2T-16, offering parents a stress-free shopping solution by delivering personalized and stylized outfits commitment free to their door. www.kidpik.com.

