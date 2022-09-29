KIDPIK Clothing Subscription Box Selected as a GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2022 Parenting Awards Winner

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) ("KIDPIK" or the "Company"), announced today that their new 12-piece clothing subscription box was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2022 Parenting Awards in the "Premium Play Picks" category. The full list of awards can be found on https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/parentingawards2022.

KIDPIK's clothing subscription service reimagines the way families shop by creating exciting unboxing moments filled with stylish outfits that kids and parents love. The brand's new 12-piece box offers even more hyper-personalized fashion for kids to try on at home and within the context of their closets. When a customer signs up for KIDPIK and opts for a 12-piece box, they'll receive up to six head-to-toe outfits, selected just for their child by KIDPIK's expert stylists and delivered on their preferred schedule. Signing up to try KIDPIK is easy and free! Members keep what they love and simply send back the rest back, with free shipping and returns and zero styling fees. With over 15,000 5-star reviews, more families are discovering the unboxing joy and time-saving benefits of KIDPIK's subscription service.

Customers can visit www.kidpik.com to experience KIDPIK's fun and convenient personal styling service with the child in their life, and can shop the collection on the brand's e-commerce site, http://shop.kidpik.com. Visit www.goodhousekeeping.com to read the full review and learn more about the 2022 Good Housekeeping Parenting Awards.

About KIDPIK Corp.

Founded in 2016, KIDPIK (NASDAQ: PIK) is an online clothing subscription box for kids, offering mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits that are curated based on each member's style preferences. KIDPIK delivers a surprise box monthly or seasonally, providing an effortless shopping experience for parents and a fun discovery for kids. Each seasonal collection is designed in-house by a team with decades of experience designing childrenswear. KIDPIK combines the expertise of fashion stylists with proprietary data science and technology to translate kids' unique style preferences into surprise boxes of curated outfits. We also sell our branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website, shop.kidpik.com. For more information, visit www.kidpik.com.

