kidpik Clothing Subscription Box Wins 2021 Good Housekeeping Parenting Award as the "Trendy Styling Subscription Box"

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- kidpik, the #1 clothing subscription box service for kids sizes 2T-16, is named a winner of the 2021 Good Housekeeping Parenting Awards! Born to make kids happy and provide parents with the ultimate shopping experience. "We are thrilled to be chosen by a long-time industry authority, Good Housekeeping and are honored to be amongst a lineup of the best products that are having a beneficial positive effect on family lives," says Ezra Dabah, CEO of kidpik.

"For the past five years, our team has been devoted to delivering personalized fashion outfits in a gift box on a silver platter. It is incredibly gratifying to see the hard work of our team acknowledged by an esteem panel of scientists, Good Housekeeping editors and parents for real life feedback," continues Dabah.

Selected as a winner in the "Dynamic Digital Platforms" category, kidpik was highlighted as the Good Housekeeping experts' pick for the best "trendy styling subscription service." The service was celebrated for its style, personalization, and the convenience to try-on items at home. The Good Housekeeping Parenting Award "lab lowdown" cites: "Kid testers and parents loved the element of surprise and the trendy styles."

kidpik is a leader in the kids clothing subscription box category for personalization, unparalleled outfit coordination, and value. With over 13,000 5-star reviews, the clothing subscription service is loved by kids and relied on by parents to get the kids dressed fashionably in outfits they both love. Getting started with kidpik is easy. Parents and/or kids take a fun, 3-minute style quiz and are delivered a surprise box filled with 3, mix-and-match outfits (including shoes), that are personalized to them based on their favorite looks and style preferences. Subscribers have one week to try on their new items at home and in the context of their closet and send back anything they don't want to keep. Subscribers can choose to receive a box monthly or seasonally and can skip, pause, or cancel the subscription at any time. Shipping, Returns and Exchanges are easy and free.

"Our team with decades of children's wear expertise in design, merchandizing, and procurement, conceptualize the collection from the beginning with outfit coordination in mind. We continuously work to enhance the experience and make it more fun for kids and easy for parents. I'd like to thank the panelist at Good Housekeeping for recognizing kidpik as the "trendy styling subscription box" and to thank our team for getting us here," says Dabah.

Customers and their kids can visit www.kidpik.com to subscribe and experience kidpik's fun and convenient personal styling service. Visit www.goodhousekeeping.com to read the full review and learn more about the 2021 Good Housekeeping Parenting Awards.

