Kidpik Delivers the Convenient and Safe Way to Shop for Back-to-School Clothing

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While back to school will undoubtedly look different this year, kids are still excited about their first day looks. Parents can rely on kidpik's convenient and time-saving fashion subscription service to get their growing kids' wardrobes Fall-ready without having to leave their homes. Whether they're in need of Fall staples after a summer growth spurt or comfy outfits that are perfect for virtual learning, kidpik delivers carefully selected, coordinated clothing, shoes and accessories. A box of fashion is hand-picked based on each kids' unique style preferences, saving time in the subjects of shopping and style.

"Parents have their hands full now more than ever. We're happy to make life easier by bringing the store to their home and creating a safe and effortless way to shop. Kidpik lets you try on outfits from the comfort of your living room and only pay for what you keep. No more challenges trying to find the right outfits, colors and style with trips to the store or endless hours spent shopping for clothes online. You tell us a bit about what your child needs and loves to wear and we'll coordinate outfits and deliver them to you risk-free." -- Ezra Dabah, CEO of kidpik.

New for boys—kidpik recently launched a collection that will get boys an A+ in style. Kidpik boys' offers much-loved coordinated outfits customized for him. With style categories from classic cool to urban edge, the collection caters to each subscriber's unique style and personality. Kidpik's team of seasoned stylists are sure to get his taste right with outfits designed to keep up with his active routine.

Kidpik's Fall 2020 collection features best-in-class Fall staples, ranging from lightweight sweaters made for layering, the perfect comfort-stretch denim, positive graphic tees, and cool sneakers. Key trends across both collections include modern plaids, colorful denim, and runway-worthy lounge and activewear sets for boys and girls. The collection, offered in sizes ranging from 4-16 and footwear in sizes 9-6, is always designed with easy coordination in mind.

Members can sign up for a Fall wardrobe refresh by subscribing to receive a personalized box of fashion packed with 7 surprise items that create 3 head-to-toe looks, including shoes, every 1, 2 or 3 months. Members have 7 days to try on their new items at home, and shipping, returns and exchanges are always free. Those who choose to do the styling on their own can visit kidpik SHOP to browse individual items, outfits and Fall must-haves to get their kids ready for cooler days.

Named the #1 clothing subscription box for kids by My Subscription Addiction, kidpik has garnered over 11,000 verified 5-star reviews, including, "I have tried a couple monthly subscriptions, and this is by far the best one. The clothes are adorable. I never have to return anything. My daughter can't wait for the box to come each month."

This season, parents can let kidpik deliver their kids' personalized Fall wardrobe to their door without stepping foot in the store, while boys and girls look forward to their personalized box and await a fun, unboxing surprise to arrive each time!

About kidpik

Ezra Dabah and his team, known for building The Children's Place into the largest children's specialty store in North America, and for their commitment to style, quality, and value in kids' fashion, launched kidpik in 2016. kidpik is the go-to fashion box site for kids in sizes 4-16, offering parents a stress-free shopping solution by delivering personalized and stylized outfits, commitment free to your door. www.kidpik.com

