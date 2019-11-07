Kidpik Launches Holiday Pre-Styled Fashion Boxes for Effortless Gift Giving

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays just around the corner, kidpik, the top-ranked subscription box for girls by My Subscription Addiction, The Huffington Post and PureWow, makes finding the perfect gift for the stylish mini-fashionista in your life entirely stress-free. Kidpik's pre-styled gift boxes that feature the of-the-moment outfits in a box girls have come to love, are available now to purchase on kidpik.com. Gone are the days of trying to guess the latest trends the kids are currently craving – kidpik's team of style experts do the work for you. Shoppers can simply select the size and style category that best suits the girl you're seeking the perfect gift for, and click to buy. A beautiful package filled with pieces curated by kidpik stylists will be delivered to your door.

Tailored to individual budgets, kidpik holiday gift boxes range in price from $48 - $119 – offering options for everyone. Gift box assortments vary from one head-to-toe look, to a fully stocked box with three head-to-toe, coordinated outfits including shoes and an accessory – for those that want to win holiday gift giving this season. No subscription is required to shop kidipk's pre-styled holiday boxes, and shoppers can preview the exact items that will be included in their shipment before making their purchase. Kidpik's holiday assortment is available in sizes 4-16, and shoes in sizes 9 - 6.

"We think of the holidays as a time for fun with family and friends. It can also be a stressful time – struggling to find that perfect gift or fighting the crowds at the mall can be exhausting. Kidpik makes it easy, fun and exciting to give the perfect gift. From the style selection to the personalization and packaging, we know that every girl who receives our box will feel cherished and special," says Dina Sweeney, kidpik's Chief Merchandising Officer. "We love to see how girls mix and match their outfits and express their style in their own unique way."

Customers of kidpik's clothing box have awarded over 8,000 5-star reviews including, "Definitely a hit! My daughter loves it and is so excited to open every box!" "We loved all the outfits and the boots, everything was made well and looks so cute on!" "My daughter loved each piece especially the little extra that was put in. The box was specially made for her and [her] name on the box was a wow for her. We will be getting another box."

Girls and parents alike love the personalized selection of coordinated outfits kidpik delivers that are on- trend and age appropriate. There are no stylist fees, and no shipping or return costs, making kidpik entirely risk free! Exciting unboxing videos on social media reveal the true joy of opening a kidpik fashion box

Combining the luxury of a personal stylist with the convenience of at home try-ons, kidpik takes the stress out of any early morning routine by delivering its proprietary brand of high-quality girls apparel straight to your door commitment free and at affordable prices. Ranging from sizes 4-16 and footwear from sizes 9-6, the average style costs $13.50 per piece when the entire box is purchased. Customers can select to receive a box delivery every 1, 2 or 3 months. There is no styling fee, shipping is free, and returns and exchanges are easy with the enclosed pre-paid envelope. www.kidpik.com.

