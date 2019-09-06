kidpik Launches #PikKindness Social Initiative for Back to School

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heading into fall and the back to school season, kidpik, the leading subscription box service designed exclusively for girls, is thrilled to announce the launch of #pikkindness–a campaign with a mission to promote and celebrate kindness in the classroom and beyond, and to help put a stop to bullying.

Actresses Maya Le Clark & Olivia Clark Lend Their Support to #pikkindness kidpik Fall Trendy Fashion Box

"The kidpik team wants to inspire kids to start the new school year off on the right (and a kind) foot. When we think of back to school, we often think about what to wear. We also want girls to think about expressing themselves from the inside outwards. At kidpik, we want to show that being kind is cool, and reward our customers that help us to spread that message!" says Ezra Dabah, CEO of kidpik.

Joining in the effort are actresses Maya Le Clark, star of Nickelodeon's The Thundermans, and Olivia Clark, who aside from being known for their television roles are longtime ambassadors of kindness and the co-founders of the Girl Uplifters Team: an organization that educates girls at an early age about the importance of uplifting and encouraging fellow girls. Maya and Olivia will support kidpik in spreading the word about #pikkindness on social media and help to empower their community to always choose kindness.

#pikkindness is simple to participate in. Parents submit a child's (or their classmate's or friend's) random act of kindness by filling out a simple form recounting their good deed. Each submission will be automatically entered to win a free girl's kidpik fashion box, available in sizes 4-16.

Five winners EACH MONTH who exemplify compassion and kindness will be selected to receive a free kidpik box with seven items, which creates three coordinated head-to-toe outfits including fabulous shoes, all for doing something nice. Winners will also be featured on the kidpik blog and receive a kidpik #pikkindness award.

Children of all ages can relate to kindness, and kidpik's goal is to champion good deeds and the unparalleled level of fulfillment and joy showing compassion for another human being brings. When focusing on positive actions, it becomes easier for students to make the right decisions when faced with a bullying incident. #pikkindness aims to demonstrate kindness and recognize it in others.

Join kidpik in promoting kindness among all students this back-to-school season! To learn more or to report an act of kindness, share #pikkindness and visit www.kidpik.com/kindness.

ABOUT KIDPIK

Combining the luxury of a personal stylist with the convenience of at home try-ons, kidpik takes the stress out of any early morning routine by delivering its proprietary brand of high-quality girls apparel straight to your door commitment free and at affordable prices. Ranging from sizes 4-16 and footwear from sizes 9-6, the average style costs $13.50 per piece when the entire box is purchased. Customers can select to receive a box delivery every 1, 2 or 3 months. There is no styling fee, shipping is free, and returns and exchanges are easy with the enclosed pre-paid envelope. www.kidpik.com.

For more information please visit https://www.kidpik.com or contact Sarah Tropeano, Director of Public Relations or Nataly Blumberg at The Bromley Group at 221288@email4pr.com.

Facebook.com/kidpikworld

Instagram.com/kidpik

Twitter.com/kidpikworld

YouTube/kidpik

SOURCE kidpik

Related Links

http://www.kidpik.com/

