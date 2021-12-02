KIDPIK Offers One-Stop Holiday Shopping Destination: Shop Cool and Stylish Gifts for Every Kid on Your List

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidpik Corp. ("KIDPIK" or the "Company") today announced that holiday shoppers seeking a one-stop shop for fashionable kids on their list this season can look no further. KIDPIK (NASDAQ: PIK), the #1 clothing subscription box for kids as voted by My Subscription Addiction and a winner of Good Housekeeping's 2021 Parenting Award (in the Dynamic Digital Platforms category), presents the ultimate lineup of gifts for stylish girls and boys.

The brand synonymous with personalized style introduces a holiday shopping destination with curated gifts for kids of all personalities and ages. KIDPIK's holiday shop features unique items and outfits, available with no subscription required. "Kids love KIDPIK, where we aim to delight and surprise by delivering a fun unboxing experience and mix-and-match looks designed to make each child look great and feel confident. This holiday season, our goal was to create a fun and easy way for customers to shop our collection any way they'd like and be a go-to resource for their gift needs. Our holiday shop offers carefully curated options for kids and is filled with cozy items, festive outfits and fashion basics we think kids will love to wear every day," said Ezra Dabah, KIDPIK's CEO.

KIDPIK's holiday shop offers an array of gifts for kids of all ages, curated by style experts.

Shop Outfits: Starting at $38

Gift-givers can choose from dozens of expertly styled outfits—featuring dressy looks for festive occasions and cozy winter outfits that are styled to perfection. KIDPIK's holiday outfits range in style from classic to trendy—offering the cool options for every child. Shoppers can select a look that perfectly suits their child's personality and will let their confidence shine bright.

Shop KIDPIK's Curated Gift Site: Starting at $10.50

Offering a broad assortment of items hand selected by KIDPIK's team of style experts, choose the perfect gift from our staff favorites that we think kids will love. These giftable items include adorable, festive pajamas, cozy teddy jackets for girls and plaid printed hoodies for boys.

Shop KIDPIK Basics: Starting at $5.10

KIDPIK's new collection of basics offers buttery-soft wardrobe essentials that we think kids will want to wear on repeat—including the brand's famed super-soft skinnies in purples, blues and greens, and easy, breathable cotton shirts in both long and short sleeves. KIDPIK Basics make an excellent gift and are sure to be wardrobe favorites.

Pre-Styled Gift Boxes: Starting at $42

KIDPIK's holiday pre-styled gift boxes aim to dazzle and delight! Each gift box is packed with a coordinated, mix-and-match outfit designed to wear right out of the box. These complete outfits feature three to four items and ship in a beautifully packaged gift box. Click-to-gift the head-to-toe KIDPIK look kids love.

KIDPIK Subscription BOX: Under $100 (On Average) When Members Keep-All

For family members that want to gift the child in their life a recurring surprise every month or season, KIDPIK's personalized subscription boxes deliver style and joy year-round. Each subscription box ships with 7 coordinated items that create 3 mix-and-match outfits, including shoes, curated just for the recipient. Those who want to win gift-giving this season can sign their mini up for a subscription by December 13th and their first box should arrive in time for the holidays (assuming no change in delivery time by third party shipping operation). Members enjoy free shipping, returns and exchanges, and have 7 days to try-on their items at home. Subscriptions can be paused, modified or cancelled at any time.

KIDPIK delivers the ultimate shopping destination for kids this holiday season. Visit www.shop.kidpik.com to browse KIDPIK's curated gift site and www.kidpik.com to subscribe.

About KIDPIK Corp.

Founded in 2016, KIDPIK (NASDAQ:PIK) is an online clothing subscription box for kids, offering mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits that are curated based on each member's style preferences. KIDPIK delivers a surprise box monthly or seasonally, providing an effortless shopping experience for parents and a fun discovery for kids. Each seasonal collection is designed in-house by a team with decades of experience designing childrenswear. KIDPIK combines the expertise of fashion stylists with proprietary data science and technology to translate kids' unique style preferences into surprise boxes of curated outfits. We also sell our branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website, www.shop.kidpik.com/. For more information, visit www.kidpik.com.

