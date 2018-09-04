kidpik, The Girls Only Fashion Subscription Box, Launches Fall 2018 Collection

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- kidpik, the subscription box designed exclusively for girls and tailored to your budget, launches its fall boxes with its signature fashionable head-to-toe outfits, including fabulous shoes, personalized for the girls in your life. With girls doing the picking, kidpik has been called, "the antidote to early morning wardrobe drama in a box."

kidpik fall fashion kidpik fall fashion box

Class is in session with on-trend denim looks, vegan leather dresses and skirts, embellished graphics, runway active styles, and fabulous shoes for an A+ look. kidpik empowers girls to look good, feel good and build their confidence. Take the 2 minute style quiz and the anticipation begins as your mini fashionista eagerly awaits her custom box addressed to her.

kidpik was recently top-ranked by My Subscription Addiction readers as the "Best Monthly Kids Boxes for Ages 12 & Under" and "Best Subscription Boxes for Cool Children Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories." Nationwide, moms have given kidpik more than 10K reviews with 4+ star rating! kidpik is stress-free, convenient, easy, time-saving and delivers a free fun unboxing experience.

kidpik combines the luxury of a personal stylist with the convenience of home shopping, delivering its proprietary brand fashion of high quality girls apparel at affordable prices. Ranging from sizes 4-16 and footwear from sizes 9-6, the average style costs $13.50 per piece when you keep the entire box.

The unboxing reveals a stylish surprise featuring branded wrapping, 3 mix-&-match outfits, and a free gift. "It's like the holidays every time a package comes! We love that the coordinated pieces are always on trend," says one mom. "I wish kidpik existed when I was a kid!"

Moms across the nation praise kidpik for its coordinated fashion outfitting, convenience, quality, and value. They also LOVE how kidpik gets their girls style just right. There is no styling fee, shipping is free, and returns and exchanges are easy with the enclosed pre-paid envelope. Customers can choose a box every 1, 2 or 3 months!

There is another lesson to learn in time for back to school…the power of giving back. kidpik works with the GOOD+ Foundation, a national network of programs to break the cycle of family poverty. Returned items can be purchased for donation, while still enjoying the 30% off, when you keep the entire box, by sending them back in the prepaid envelope provided. It's a win-win… girls experience how good it feels to give back and girls in need get kidpik clothing of their own!

About kidpik



Ezra Dabah and his team, known for building The Children's Place and for their commitment to style, quality, and value in kids' fashion, launched kidpik in 2016. kidpik is the go-to fashion box site for girls in sizes 4-16, offering personalized and stylized outfits, delivered commitment-free to your door. www.kidpik.com

For more information please visit https://www.kidpik.com or contact Melissa Charles at The Bromley Group at 200991@email4pr.com.

Facebook.com/kidpik

Instagram.com/kidpik

Twitter.com/kidpikworld

YouTube/kidpik

MEDIA CONTACT



Melissa Charles



200991@email4pr.com



212-696-1100

SOURCE kidpik

Related Links

http://www.kidpik.com

