KIDPIK to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on Aug 15, 2023

Kidpik Corp.

Aug 15, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) ("KIDPIK" or the "Company"), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, announced today that it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Aug 15, 2023. Management will subsequently host a conference call that day at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (1:30 PM Pacific Time).

The live call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the KIDPIK website at https://investor.kidpik.com, as well as by teleconference at 1-877-407-9039 or 1-201-689-8470 for international callers. The conference ID is 13740670.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call on the investor relations section of the KIDPIK website at https://investor.kidpik.com or by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671, internationally, with the Replay Pin Number: 13740670. The replay will be available until Aug 29, 2023.

About KIDPIK Corp.
Founded in 2016, KIDPIK (NASDAQ: PIK) is an online clothing subscription box for kids, offering mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits that are curated based on each member's style preferences. KIDPIK delivers a surprise box monthly or seasonally, providing an effortless shopping experience for parents and a fun discovery for kids. Each seasonal collection is designed in-house by a team with decades of experience designing childrenswear. KIDPIK combines the expertise of fashion stylists with proprietary data science and technology to translate kids' unique style preferences into surprise boxes of curated outfits. We also sell our branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website, shop.kidpik.com/. For more information, visit www.kidpik.com.  

Contacts
Investor Relations Contact:
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Nataly Blumberg
[email protected]
(212) 399-2784

SOURCE Kidpik Corp.

