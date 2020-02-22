Kidrobot Elevates Vinyl With New, Limited-Edition Bhunny Figures--Series Debuts With Six Iconic Characters

"Once each Bhunny sells out, it will never be available again," said Kozik. "That's why we crafted this series so carefully—no two Bhunny figures are the same in shape and color. We recognize that these pieces aren't just toys but unique pieces of collectible, colorful art that celebrate iconic pop culture."

Each 4" figure is a stylized version of the character from which it was inspired. Every Bhunny features a distinctly oversized head and mini body and is accompanied by a Bhunny Paw, Kidrobot's version of a rabbit's foot, as an additional collectible feature. The limited series is creatively packaged in custom boxes, featuring original art from each character's respective universe. Sold at an attainable price point, the Bhunny provides all pop culture fans the opportunity to own a piece of art.

Loot Crate subscribers will have exclusive access to Godzilla, the first Bhunny of the series. This kaiju-based Bhunny will be available to Loot Crate subscribers who purchase the March 2020 Loot Crate on www.lootcrate.com.

The series' remaining five figures will be released simultaneously, with hundreds of new licensed Bhunnies expected to launch throughout 2020. The Bhunny collection is available at select retailers including Target, Walmart and other specialty stores, as well as Kidrobot.com, while supplies last.

About Kidrobot

Kidrobot is acknowledged worldwide as the premier creator and dealer of limited-edition art toys, signature apparel and lifestyle accessories. Kidrobot is a collective of dreamers who want to create a space where art, design and surprise meet. The element of surprise – the nod, the magic – finds its way into everything Kidrobot does, creating a point of differentiation. Kidrobot is an innovative cross between sculpture and conceptual art, offering not only a powerful medium for today's international fashion designers, illustrators and artists, but also the creative canvas for emerging street trends and pop art. Kidrobot figures retail anywhere from $5 to $25,000, and many appreciate in value over time.

About Loot Crate

Founded in 2012, Loot Crate™ is a leading subscription commerce platform for super fans. Loot Crate partners with major studios, game companies, comics publishers and fan-favorite personalities in the shared curation of exclusive premium consumer products in themed mystery boxes, delivered directly to subscribers' doorsteps. Loot Crate was ranked #1 fastest-growing private company by Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 as well as #1 on Deloitte's Fast 500 list for 2016. Since 2019, the Loot Company has served as the parent brand for Loot Crate. The Loot Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Money Chest LLC, with sister brands including pop culture giants like NECA, Kidrobot and WizKids.

