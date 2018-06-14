Kidrobot Wins Awards for Best Licensed Toy and Best Mini Series at the 2018 Designer Toy Awards With Work By Artists Tara McPherson And J*RYU

The Designer Toy Awards (DTAs) are the leading award event honoring excellence and innovation in the designer toy art world. Reflecting the tremendous and ongoing growth of the designer toy community, the DTAs celebrate the best of the industry's artists, designers, and brands. Winning these awards further establishes Kidrobot as the leading creator of trend-setting designer art toys.

Best Licensed Toy

For the Wonder Woman licensed figure, Kidrobot teamed up once again with New York City based artist, Tara McPherson in conjunction with DC Comics. Standing 10" tall, Tara McPherson has reimagined the unconquerable female warrior. Holding her signature lasso of truth, this collectible art piece brings a unique take to comic and art lovers alike.

"My actual favorite superhero is Wonder Woman… always has been," says McPherson. "I even have her golden lasso of truth tattooed around my wrists. Getting to create my version of Wonder Woman with Kidrobot was seriously a dream come true!"

Best Mini Series

Arcane Divination is a Kidrobot multi-artist Dunny series curated by Los Angeles based artist J*RYU. The series features a collection of designs based on tarot cards with Dunny designs by J*RYU, Tokyo Jesus, Godmachine, Camilla D'Errico and Jon Paul Kaiser.

"I am so honored to be recognized alongside Kidrobot for the hard work that went into the creation of the Arcane Divination series," says Yu. "It was truly a team effort. Everyone worked so hard to ensure that the artistic vision was kept intact and I thank Kidrobot for giving me this incredible opportunity."

ABOUT KIDROBOT

Founded in 2002, Kidrobot is acknowledged worldwide as the premier creator and dealer of limited edition art toys, signature apparel and lifestyle accessories. An innovative cross between sculpture and conceptual art, Kidrobot offers not only a powerful medium for today's international designers, illustrators and artists, but also the creative canvas for emerging street trends and pop art. Our products can be found online at Kidrobot.com and in select retailers worldwide.

