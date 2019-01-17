Kids & Family Channel, Kidstream®, debuts wave of hit shows including LazyTown and The Hive

PHOENIX, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidstream®, a leading subscription video-on-demand channel for kids of all ages, has debuted hit children's series LazyTown, The Hive and three classic Jim Henson series, The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, Animal Show and Mother Goose Stories.

Since launching in 2017, Kidstream has grown its distribution and subscriber-base across Comcast Xfinity, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Cox and Roku. At $4.99/month, Kidstream is one of the more affordable and robust subscription offerings for kids, featuring over 30 series and 200-plus hours of popular and award-winning kids' shows including Molang, Zerby Derby, My BIG BIG Friend, Science Max! among others.

Kidstream ups the ante with its addition of mainstream hits like LazyTown, which rose to popularity on Nick Jr. in the US. The Emmy nominated and BAFTA winning series encourages kids to be active and eat right with super-fit superhero, Sportacus, and pink-haired sidekick, Stephanie, working together to thwart the lazy antics of Robbie Rotten. The show teaches kids healthy habits through energetic music, play and teamwork.

LazyTown creator, Magnús Scheving (who also plays Sportacus on the show), shared, "LazyTown has inspired millions of kids from all over the world to move and be active. I am excited that even more kids will now be moving with LazyTown on Kidstream."

The Hive brings its own fun and educational stories to Kidstream, featuring adventures with Buzzbee, Pappa Bee, Mamma Bee, and the entire Bee family. The Hive explores lessons in social skills and problem solving to teach kids how to deal with their emotions in a positive way.

Jim Henson's Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, Animal Show and Mother Goose Stories deliver authentic, imaginative and educational storytelling, featuring the hallmark excellence of Jim Henson puppetry combined with beloved characters such as the Cat in the Hat, Horton, The Grinch, Mother Goose, and many more.

Dean Koocher, co-founder of Kidstream parent company, Brandvida, added, "These wonderful series are perfect additions for Kidstream. We believe we have a responsibility towards parents who trust Kidstream as a safe entertainment option for their kids. When a parent subscribes to Kidstream, they can feel confident that our library is carefully curated, the channel is ad-free, and their kids will have a blast learning, playing, and singing along to top quality shows."

About Brandvida & Kidstream

The Brandvida team has over 35 years' experience in children's entertainment, working hand-in-hand with producers from around the world to create and curate award-winning family content. Brandvida established Kidstream as a convenient, affordable and safe alternative for children's programming, providing unlimited access to over two hundred hours of high-quality, popular kids' and family content.

