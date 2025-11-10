Kids Ages 8 to 14 Are More Informed About News Events Than Adults May Think - And Many Are Concerned for the Future

A new survey from The Week Junior and YouGov explores kids' relationship with and feelings about the news

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The children of generation Alpha are more informed about current events than adults may realize, according to the latest edition of Junior Voices, an annual survey of just over 700 U.S. children ages 8-14, conducted by The Week Junior and YouGov.

Nearly seven in 10 kids (67%) say they hear about news/current events at least every few days, with one third (33%) saying they hear about it daily. Kids also talk about the news with other people just as frequently, with 68% having those conversations at least once a week. When asked to assess the frequency of their news consumption, 63% said they hear about it just enough, 27% said it's too much, and 9% said it's not enough.

When asked how they feel when they hear the news, 52% said they are concerned about the future. That's an increase of 37% compared to a 2024 survey question that asked how learning and/or talking about current events made them feel. Many kids also report that hearing about the news makes them curious to learn more about what's happening in the world (38%), confident that they know what's happening in the world (15%), and inspired to take action to make a difference (14%). Only 13% said hearing about the news makes them feel hopeful about the future.

Despite their concerns, many kids still want to be informed, even when the news is negative. More than 7 in 10 respondents (71%) believe kids should hear about difficult or upsetting news. More specifically, 47% said they should only receive a big picture overview, while 24% said kids should hear all the details.

Family members, friends, TV, school, social media apps, and YouTube are among the top current news sources for kids. Family is the primary source, with 62% saying this is where they get their updates.

Family and friends also play a key role when kids need help processing distressing information. When asked what they do after hearing difficult or upsetting news, nearly two-thirds (65%) said they talk about it with family or friends. In addition, 25% said they think about how they can help, and 7% report taking action by trying to raise money, donate supplies, or contribute in other ways. About one in five (20%) say they listen to or read about good news or do something else that makes them feel better.

"As this year's survey shows, kids want to be informed, engaged, and aware of what's happening in the world," says Andrea Barbalich, Editorial Director of The Week Junior. "But they still need adults to help them make sense of information and events that can change quickly and be upsetting at times. Kids look to parents for guidance, advice, and reassurance, so it's important to engage kids in conversation and answer their questions clearly, honestly, directly, and age-appropriately."

