Kids And Kidults Flock to the New Crazy Aaron's "Crazy Creator" Experience at the World-Famous FAO Schwarz in NYC

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Crazy Aaron's embarks on its 25th anniversary in 2023, the company takes dough and putty play to a whole new level thanks to "Crazy Creator," a brand-new play experience at the world-famous FAO Schwarz toy store at Rockefeller Center in New York City. This unique hands-on experience allows kids and "kidults" to create their very own unique Thinking Putty® tin or customized Land of Dough® cup. With various compounds, colors, and add-ons to choose from, the Crazy Aaron's Crazy Creator experience has quickly become a smash hit with plans to expand throughout this fun anniversary year!

Crazy Aaron's

"We know what a magical experience it is to create your very own Thinking Putty and Land of Dough because we do it every day in our own U.S. based factory," says founder and executive chairman Aaron Muderick. "It's so much fun, that we wanted to share it with others and our new Crazy Creator experience at FAO Schwarz provides everything one would need to make their own, unique sensory toy."

The Crazy Creator experience recently opened at FAO Schwarz and offers kids and adults alike the ability to create their own Thinking Putty or Land of Dough for $25. Handcraft your very own Land of Dough cup, just like they do in the wind-powered factory on Main Street USA in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Start off by selecting three scoops of fun, colorful dough and watch as it magically swirls together. Spice it up with additional glitter and select a fun stamp for the top. Or create your own Thinking Putty! Just choose a putty color and special effect, like confetti, and combine it all together.

"FAO Schwarz is so much more than just a toy store, we're known for our in-store experiences that inspire play and creativity," said David Niggli, Chief Merchandising Officer, FAO Schwarz. "The Crazy Aaron's Crazy Creator experience is a perfect example and has quickly become a popular destination within our flagship store at Rockefeller Center because kids of all ages love making their own putty with customized colors and add-ins. The partnership has far exceeded our expectations and we're thrilled to continue the offering to delight our customers."

Thinking Putty® is a high-quality, silicone-based putty that is safe, nontoxic and will never dry out. In addition to being a fun toy for kids, Thinking Putty is perfect for people of all ages combatting stress, as it provides a fun, tactile sensory experience that can help to ease anxiety, and even change our mood.

Land of Dough is the world's most eco-friendly dough on the planet. Handcrafted on Main Street USA in Crazy Aaron's wind-powered facility, Land of Dough uses only natural colors, ethically sourced ingredients, compostable glitter, and sustainable packaging, making it a fun, sensory toy.

Muderick concludes, "This is just the beginning. We plan to roll out a fun year filled with great sensory activities, new products and more as we celebrate our 25th birthday this year."

About Crazy Aaron's

A world leader and innovative company in creative play, Crazy Aaron's has been making genuine Thinking Putty® since 1998. Founder, Crazy Aaron, has continued to trailblaze within the toy industry by establishing new product lines and brands to inspire curiosity and wonder to people of all ages! Known for creating the best putty on earth, Crazy Aaron's has also reinvented a childhood classic with Land of Dough®. Land of Dough® is play dough reimagined! Handcrafted from natural ingredients and considered the most sustainable dough on the planet. All Crazy Aaron's products are made with safe, nontoxic, top-quality materials and ingredients right on Main Street, USA in Norristown, PA.

About FAO Schwarz (FAOSchwarz.com)

FAO Schwarz is one of the oldest, most historic, and iconic toy brands in the world. FAO Schwarz opened its first doors in 1862 revealing a marvelous, bountiful emporium full of extraordinary, one-of-a-kind toys from all over the world. Founded by Frederick August Otto Schwarz, FAO Schwarz has always been synonymous with quality and innovation, offering cherished memories for generations of adults and children alike. At its core, FAO Schwarz has always been known for the "theater of it all," where toys meet deep nostalgia. FAO has been delivering wonder to families for over 160 years, celebrating awe and discovery for all children and the child inside all of us.

