Kids Audio Brand Yoto Launches in Target Stores Nationwide in Major U.S. Retail Expansion

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoto, the interactive audio platform for kids, has announced that the critically acclaimed and award-winning Yoto Player and Yoto Mini, along with a selection of popular story and music cards and accessories, are available for purchase in Target locations across the United States. The launch aims to reach new and existing Yoto families at their local Target, and builds on Yoto's online presence at the major U.S. retailer, marking the company's continued worldwide success within the children's audiotech category.

Designed to help kids lead their listening, learning, and play through physical audio cards, Yoto offers content suitable for kids aged 0-12+ that spans categories including music, stories, mindfulness and meditation, as well as educational content and more. In addition to Yoto's renowned selection of content licenses from partners including Disney, Universal Music Group and Penguin Random House, Yoto also creates its own top quality Yoto Original productions. Target customers now have access to best-selling audio content – from beloved classics like Charlotte's Web, The Very Hungry Caterpillar and the Magic Treehouse Collection to modern favorites like KidzBop, Daniel Tiger and PAW Patrol as well as Yoto Original titles, such as "5-Minute Sleepy Stories," "Row Your Boat and Other Pre-School" and "BrainBots: Dinosaurs."

"Championing independent play is at the core of who we are. We're thrilled to partner with Target to further this mission and make Yoto's products even more accessible to hundreds of thousands of families across the U.S.," said Sarah Natchez, Yoto's Managing Director, North America. "We're especially excited to be launching in-store ahead of the holidays, when we know families are looking out for quality gifts that will grow with their children and offer value for years to come."

"Since our launch in 2020, Yoto has achieved remarkable year-over-year growth. With millions of children now having access to Yoto products in their homes across the world and an expanding product suite, we're confident that this partnership with Target will help take Yoto to new heights," said Ben Drury, Co-Founder and CEO of Yoto. "As a UK-founded company, this partnership marks a significant milestone in Yoto's journey in the U.S., and we're grateful for the opportunity to continue our upward trajectory in one of the most prominent retailers."

A range of Yoto products are available for purchase in Target's Kids' Electronics section, including:

Yoto Player, $99.99 - A screen-free, carefully connected audio player, equipped with acoustically-engineered stereo sound, digital clock, night light, room thermometer and more.

- A screen-free, carefully connected audio player, equipped with acoustically-engineered stereo sound, digital clock, night light, room thermometer and more. Yoto Mini, $69.99 - A portable, lightweight screen-free audio player perfect for on-the-go listening.

- A portable, lightweight screen-free audio player perfect for on-the-go listening. Yoto Player Adventure Jacket, $29.99 - A silicone cover that protects the Yoto Player from daily rough-and-tumble.

- A silicone cover that protects the Yoto Player from daily rough-and-tumble. Yoto Mini Adventure Jacket, $22.99 - A silicone cover that makes Yoto Mini even easier to take on adventures.

- A silicone cover that makes Yoto Mini even easier to take on adventures. Yoto Headphones, $29.99

Yoto Cards, starting at $4.99

For more information about the players, and additional offerings, please visit yotoplay.com.

About Yoto

Yoto is an interactive audio platform for kids. Yoto offers a catalog of stories, songs, activities and more to inspire creative play and learning without a screen. The carefully connected audio players – the Yoto Player and the Yoto Mini - put kids safely in control. No cameras. No microphones. No ads.

Inspired by Montessori principles, Ben Drury and Filip Denker founded Yoto in 2017. The very first Yoto Player launched on Kickstarter, then promptly sold out in 2019. The second generation Yoto Player was designed with renowned design agency, Pentagram, and launched in early 2020. Yoto Mini - the portable audio player - launched in late 2021.

Now available worldwide, Yoto has won awards and accolades from critics, parents and children alike. Yoto Mini was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2022 Parenting Awards, and TIME Magazine named Yoto Player one of the Best Inventions of 2020. In 2024, the Yoto Player won a prestigious D&AD Graphite Pencil and was recognized as a leader in Product Design by Red Dot.

Yoto's platform features both award-winning original content and audio that has been licensed or co-created with partners. These partners include PRH, Pottermore, Macmillan, Sony, Disney, Roald Dahl Story Company, HarperCollins, Hachette, Viacom, Bonnier and Scholastic.

