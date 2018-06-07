Kids Bike Safety Event at Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest Includes Free Pizza, Kids Bike Giveaways through Colavita Cares Campaign

Children who attend the Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest in Marlborough, MA received a very special treat last night. Colavita, the leading family-owned specialty food producer of one of the top-selling extra virgin olive oils in the United States, brought the Colavita Cares Pizza Truck, a special vehicle outfitted with a brick oven, to the Club and cooked and served fresh pizza for those in attendance. With a long-standing commitment to encouraging healthy living through running and cycling, Colavita also provided a bike safety activity sheet and gave away two kids bikes and helmets during the event.

"It was a great night of fun with the kids at the Boys and Girls Clubs of MetroWest," stated Mary Zider, Director of the Colavita Cares program. "As a family-owned company, Colavita really does care about supporting families and their children, and especially enjoys sharing the benefits of living healthy, riding bikes and being active with the kids."

"We were thrilled to have Colavita at our Marlborough Club teaching our members about the importance of bike safety," said Peter Dickerman, Club Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest's Marlborough Clubhouse. "We are very grateful to have earned support through the Colavita Cares Program."

Colavita has sponsored one of the top American women's professional cycling team for over a decade, the Colavita - Bialetti Women's Professional Cycling Team. The team races throughout the United States and serve as advocates for healthy living everywhere they go.

Colavita is distributed in over 80 countries and is recognized worldwide as the top authentic Italian extra virgin olive oil. Colavita is the leading brand in premium extra virgin olive oil, Italian pasta, and Italian vinegar in the USA in both the retail and foodservice sectors.

About Colavita Cares:

Colavita Cares is a community outreach program inspired by Colavita's long time support of cycling combined with Colavita's corporate initiative to promote nutritious eating and exercise as the best means to a healthy lifestyle. The primary mission of Colavita Cares is to assist charitable foundations that benefit children, individuals and families in achieving their fundraising goals.

About Colavita:

Colavita (http://www.colavita.com) – A long time ago in the quaint hilltop village of Sant'Elia a Pianisi, located in the Molise region of Italy, two small family businesses were born. They were both Colavita families. Today, the Colavita Olive Oil and Colavita Pasta companies are still family-owned and operating in the same town of their ancestors. They have since joined with another family-owned company, Colavita USA, and together they have shared the fruits of their respective crafts with American consumers for over twenty years.

